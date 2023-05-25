Big Dave’s is Ready to Outgrow its Humble Origins

Atlanta isn’t the first city that comes to mind when you think about cheesesteaks, but it’s where Derrick Hayes built a name for himself with his take on the classic sandwich.

The West Philadelphia native launched Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in 2014. What started with a single location in a small gas station outside of Atlanta has expanded into one of the region’s fastest-growing businesses. Its footprint now spans four stores across the city, along with a food truck and three units in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Hayes has become a rising star in the restaurant industry with his award-winning take on West Philly fare. In 2021 he was named to the Forbes Next 1,000 List. Last year, he graced the cover of Essence Magazine alongside his partner and fellow restaurateur Pinky Cole, founder of Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan.

Success hasn’t come easy. In fact, it almost didn’t come at all. Hayes ran into trouble with the law as a young adult. At one point he faced a potential jail sentence for drug trafficking, but a stroke of luck helped him avoid spending time behind bars and gave him an unexpected second chance.

Hayes started Big Dave’s to honor his father, David Hayes, who he watched die from cancer in 2009. Before moving to Atlanta, he promised the patriarch that he’d turn his life around and start his own business. He made good on that pledge when he set up shop in a 750-square-foot gas station in the northern suburb of Dunwoody. It was there that he started serving up flavors from his hometown in the form of beef, chicken, and salmon cheesesteaks.

“I want people to know that they’re getting something authentic, because I’m from West Philly,” Hayes says. “The marriage between that authenticity and the special way I do things is what sets us apart.”

Founder: Derrick Hayes

Headquarters: Atlanta

Year Started: 2014

Total Units: Four restaurants in Atlanta, three kiosks in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and a food truck

He points to the signature Dave’s Way sandwich as an example. It comes with onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and mushrooms, plus American cheese, provolone cheese, and Cheese Whiz, all served on a traditional Amoroso’s roll. That’s different from what you’ll find in Philadelphia, where the sandwiches come with just one type of cheese. Hayes also prides himself on Big Dave’s seasoning, which is now sold as a standalone product in-store and via the company’s website.

Beyond the flagship cheesesteaks, the menu includes hand-rolled egg rolls, wings, Philly fries smothered in cheesesteak fixings, and a selection of Philly-inspired salads and beverages.

Hayes says it didn’t take long for Big Dave’s to develop a loyal following. Still, those early days at the gas station weren’t a walk in the park. He was cash-strapped, learning how to run a restaurant in real-time, and dealing with faulty equipment. A passion for cooking and the motivation to honor the promise he made to his father pushed him to persevere.

His big break came in 2016 when the rapper, actress, and fellow Philadelphia native Eve visited the Dunwoody shop.

“She said that if the food was good, she’d put us up on her social media outlets,” Hayes recalls. “I made that chicken cheesesteak like my life depended on it. She went crazy for it, and the next thing I know, we were going viral.”