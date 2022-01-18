Bonchon Looks to Disrupt Global Chicken Segment

When considering the growing appeal of Asian fast-casual Bonchon, CEO Flynn Dekker thinks about the rise of rock ’n roll.

The genre was built from the blues, but with more color and flair. The same is true for Bonchon, which takes the classic fried chicken dish that every American knows, and infuses it with Korean flavor.

“[Korea] took their spin on [fried chicken], and dare I say, perfected it,” Dekker said at the recent ICR Conference. “And then it’s come back to us. We’ve got a really unique take on what is a very American staple comfort food.”

Founded in 2002 in South Korea, Bonchon has grown to 389 restaurants worldwide across eight countries. The global brand was brought to the U.S. in 2006, and has expanded to 115 locations. All of those domestic stores are franchised, except for four.

Those numbers are only expected to get larger going forward. U.S. same-store sales increased 15 percent in 2021 year-over-year, and 23 percent on a two-year stack as of late December. The brand opened 11 locations in the U.S. last year, and roughly 30 more are planned for 2022, with development agreements in Illinois, Colorado, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Dekker said there’s potential for 3,000 units worldwide, and he expects that number to move up as the fast casual enters more countries. Currently, Bonchon’s footprint is 70 percent international. The CEO says the restaurant has “demand that we have been holding off on in the international markets,” like Europe, Central America, and South America, but the main focus going forward will be domestic.

He believes the majority of units will soon flip to the U.S., which is equipped with a pipeline that is just as large as the existing footprint.

“We’ve handled [COVID] much better [in the U.S.],” Dekker said. “Obviously sales are better and better and better all the time.”

Beforehand, Bonchon leadership believed its “secret sauce” was high-density Asian populations, but that simply isn’t the case anymore with America’s greater appreciation of Korean food and culture. Arguably the best example of this is McDonald’s spending more than $10 million on a celebrity partnership with K-pop band BTS.

While areas with a heavy Asian demographic are good to have, Dekker said it’s not mandatory like it once was. In recent years, Bonchon has found little barrier to entry, with each class of restaurants opening with higher sales than their predecessor—from Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest, to South Florida and Texas.

“We’re really open and we have a lot of white space in some markets that they just hadn’t previously developed before that has allowed us to flourish and to start growing at these much higher rates,” Dekker said.