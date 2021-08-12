BurgerFi Turns to Menu Pricing Amid Inflationary Environment

As labor and commodity pressures continue to hit the restaurant industry, several brands have been forced to pass those rising costs to customers.

The price of food away from home rose 0.8 percent in July compared to June, the largest month-over-month increase since February 1981, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Quick-service meals increased 1 percent in July month-over-month, while full-service menu prices lifted 0.6 percent. In the 12-month period ending in July, prices grew 4.6 percent, including 6.6 percent for limited service and 4.3 percent for casual dining.

The roughly 120-unit BurgerFi isn’t the exception, as the fast casual decided to raise menu prices roughly 4 percent at the end of the second quarter. CFO Michael Rabinovitch noted that when looking at BurgerFi’s competitive set, there have been similar price increases taken in recent periods. One of the more notable examples is Chipotle, which revealed in early June it would raise menu prices 3.5 to 4 percent to cover the cost of raising average wage to $15 per hour.

So far, BurgerFi is pleased with the results from the price hike. The chain is reaping the benefits of a higher average check while the number of transactions, as compared to 2019, remain at the same level they were prior to the move.

“We were very sensitive to whether or not the price increase would have any impact on the number of transactions and we have not seen that,” Rabinovitch said during the brand’s Q2 earnings call.

Before the price increase took full effect, restaurant-level operating margin was 11 percent in Q2, compared to 10.1 percent a year ago. Pricing, in addition to other initiatives, is expected to improve operating margins by 14 to 16 percent in the back half of the year, according to BurgerFi’s 2021 guidance.

The change only applies to company-run stores, but operators nationwide are expected to implement similar measures.

“Our franchisees have the right to price according to their own markets and their own individual strategies,” Rabinovitch said. “What we have done though is we’ve shared the data intelligence that we’ve gathered on each of their trade areas, and our team has been very actively engaged with them, showing them the opportunity that’s available for them. A majority of them have followed suit, and we expect that more will continue.”

As BurgerFi attempts to mitigate macroeconomic headwinds, same-store sales are sequentially improving each month. In Q2, systemwide same-store sales lifted 44 percent year-over-year, including 39 percent at company-run stores and 45 percent at franchises. July preliminary same-store sales are showing continued growth against 2019 levels at both franchise and corporate restaurants.