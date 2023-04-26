Chipotle Gets Back to 'Project Square One'

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol was asked Tuesday where to attribute the brand’s recent surge. Same-store sales lifted 10.9 percent, year-over-year in Q1—a number that sailed its own guidance and defied a fast-casual landscape ceding traffic in light of price hikes. As much as Chipotle has innovated across its business of late, from loyalty to LTOs to an upcoming automation investment, Niccol didn’t offer a convoluted blueprint. Instead, he repeated himself.

“Project Square One” was mentioned 11 times during the company’s Q1 recap. It’s a label Chipotle attached roughly nine months ago to a plan “retrenched on getting back to the basics.”

From a high-level view, Chipotle faced an imbalance that has become commonplace throughout COVID’s rebound. This idea that brands invested in new channels (digital) to survive, which tilted the operations playbook away from traditional aims. Chipotle’s dine-in sales lifted 22.9 percent in Q1 over last year, while digital mixed about 39.3 percent of F&B revenue.

Niccol summed “Project Square One” as “getting the foundational elements of Chipotle’s execution back to [the] Chipotle standard of excellence.”

To start, Chipotle focused on making sure its digital make line remained open from start to close each day, and that ingredients were available throughout the full shift. Then, it worked to ensure it was staffed and trained to “get people down the line really fast with exactly what they want,” Niccol said.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important that is because everything then builds from there, right?” he said. “Our digital personalization program builds on that. Our menu innovation builds on that. Talking about a brand with purpose builds on that.”

Chipotle experienced, too often, Niccol said, stores weathering ingredient outages and running out of staples like guac, chips, and chicken. With throughput, the brand made progress, he added, but opportunities remain. One key area being deployment on the front and digital make lines during peak periods. This, as much as anything for quick-service restaurants, has flashed as a pandemic pressure valve. Brands across the sector have reported top-line growth thanks to higher digital business (along with price) that might not be as elevated as it was during COVID’s darkest stretches, but remains well above 2019 marks.

It's a balancing act that’s sagged operational execution at times. Niccol said Chipotle noticed when the digital make line gets busy, managers tend to pull a crew member from the front to help, which is impacting throughput. The brand is currently testing changes to its smarter pickup times logic based on different sales and deployment levels in several markets. “Early results show that we are increasing throughput on the front line and increasing on time on the digital make line without impacting sales,” Niccol said.

Chipotle’s hourly turnover rates in 2022 came in at 193 percent after 194 percent the year before. It broke down as follows:

Restaurant hourly (crew, kitchen leader, service leader)

2022: 193 percent

2021: 194 percent

2020: 141 percent

2018: 144 percent

2017: 158 percent

2016: 130.1 percent

Restaurant salary (apprentice, GM, restaurateur)

2022: 44 percent

2021: 43 percent

2020: 31 percent

2018: 49.1 percent

2017: 37.1 percent

2016: 38.1 percent

Restaurant field managers (field leaders, team directors, regional VP)

2022: 19 percent

2021: 21 percent

2020: 16 percent

2018: 26.3 percent

2017: 18.7 percent

Senior management

2022: 12 percent

2021: 0 percent

Niccol said Q1 was “another outstanding quarter for turnover,” with hourly and salary metrics “being some of the best I’ve seen in five years.”

“The stability of crew and managers and a return to shoulder-to-shoulder training is helping to translate Project Square One into results,” he said. “… Both of those reasons that we've improved dramatically are driven by, I think, more stability in the restaurant with better training and then holding people accountable to those standards.”

Chipotle’s rate of internal promotion was 90 percent last year, carrying over similar results from previous years.

Project Square One will shadow Chipotle’s playbook going forward. The brand plans soon to introduce new clamshell grills into 10 restaurants. Tests so far show a more consistent product. But equally notable, cooking times drop dramatically. Chicken, for instance, goes from 12–13 minutes to 2–3 minutes, “and you get perfect sear, perfect char, just really delicious culinary,” Niccol said.

This ties into labor as well given the grill role is one of Chipotle’s hardest to train. It makes the job easier and frees up additional space on the plancha (the brand’s wood stone gas alternative to flat-top griddles).

“It just eliminates any potential bottleneck for our future growth,” Niccol said.