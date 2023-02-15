Chipotle Launches New Concept, Farmesa

Farmesa will start with a limited menu to help team members learn cooking techniques. At full power, there will be dishes like Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped Potatoes, Golden Beets, Sprouted Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Chips.

"One of our strategic objectives is to create or invest in emerging culinary spaces and restaurant concepts that fit within Chipotle's food with integrity mission and make fresh food daily," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "Our New Ventures team, which was created in 2022, developed a unique restaurant concept that uses classic culinary techniques with flavorful ingredients in a fast casual setting that we're excited to test and learn on before we determine a broader rollout strategy."

Guests will have multiple order options. They will either use an onsite kiosk at the Kitchen United space, order takeout from the company's website, or schedule a delivery through third-party aggregators.

"Launching Farmesa in the Kitchen United Mix food hall in Santa Monica and partnering with third-party partners for pickup or delivery will allow us to reach a large number of consumers, learn quickly, and evolve our concept and menu so that we can deliver on our goals before expanding," Nate Lawton, vice president of new ventures, said in a statement. "We believe there's an opportunity to serve premium, craveable food every day and we're eager to bring this new concept to life."

Chipotle is one of the largest restaurant chains to roll out a virtual concept, a sales channel that's grown massively since COVID. Research firm Euromonitor International estimates that ghost kitchens could grow to a $1 trillion business by 2030 if significant automation and investments occur.