Chipotle is Now Testing a Robotic Digital Makeline

Chipotle announced Tuesday it's testing an automated digital makeline in collaboration with an advanced robotics company it invested in more than a year ago.

Here's how the robotic system works: First, the digital order would be placed via the app, website, or a delivery platform. If the order is a bowl or salad, it would be routed to the robotic system. Bowl and salad entrées move through the bottom of the makeline where ingredients are automatically dispensed. At the same time, an employee uses the top part of the makeline to create burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and kid's meals for the same digital order. The completed item would be raised from the bottom makeline and an employee would place a lid on the entrée and add any side items.

The system was designed and built by Hyphen, "a foodservice platform designed to help restaurant owners, operators, and budding chefs move their business forward by automating kitchen operations." Chipotle injected capital into the company last year as part of "Cultivate Next," a $50 million venture aimed at supporting seed to Series B stage operations, including tech and innovation.