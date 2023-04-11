Chipotle Unveils All-Electric New Restaurant Design

"With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants," Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement. "We are aiming to incorporate some elements of our responsible restaurant design into many of our new restaurant openings going forward."
To get to Chipotle’s 2023 aim, it also plans to implement a variety of efforts:
- Standardizing the installation of energy management systems at every restaurant to manage heating and cooling, refrigeration temperatures, and other equipment.
- Exploring greater use of low carbon fuels and adoption of renewable resources in logistics.
- Investing in projects to drive emission reductions in beef and dairy production.
- Exploring and developing strategies to support greater adoption of regenerative agriculture practices among supply chain partners.
- Developing plans for offering additional vegetarian and vegan menu items.
- Increasing the amount of local produce purchased in 2023 to a planned total of at least 36.4 million pounds.
Chipotle’s “Human Nature” short film will air as a national TV ad. Created by Anomaly, it showcases shots of humans and nature and spotlights their “aesthetic similarities while conveying the importance of individuals reconnecting physically and emotionally with the environment.”