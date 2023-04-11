Chipotle Unveils All-Electric New Restaurant Design

Chipotle on Tuesday unveiled a new sustainability campaign and creative expression, including a short film dubbed “Human Nature.” But central and most visible to the brand’s go-forward approach is an all-electric, redesigned restaurant that uses 100 percent renewable energy from wind power and solar through the purchase of certified renewable energy credits.

Chipotle recently open units with the new features in Gloucester, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida, with a third on deck for summer, in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The brand said it plans to have more than 100 of its new locations in 2024 deploy all-electric equipment and “at least some additional elements” from the reimagined design. It will continue to innovate and iterate as it gains operational feedback and insights, the company added.

Chipotle noted the model would achieve some broader goals, established in alignment with Science Based Targets initiative, to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline.

Called Chipotle’s “Responsible Restaurant,” the build includes: