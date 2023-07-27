Chipotle is Working to Get Customers Through Restaurants Faster

And then there’s the flashier projects, like Chipotle’s “avocado processing cobotic” prototype “Autocado” that cuts, cores, and peels avocadoes before employees hand mash them into guacamole. The collaboration with Vebu, a product development company based out of El Segundo, California, is currently being piloted in Chipotle’s Cultivate Center in Irvine. The automation, with improved processing speeds, can ultimately cut guacamole prep time by 50 percent. It currently takes about 50 minutes per batch.
“As you can see, all of these initiatives have a common goal, which is to improve the in-restaurant experience for our teams and our guests while maintaining or improving upon our high culinary standards,” Niccol said.
William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia added Chipotle’s throughput objective still has runway. Front-line numbers at peak remain about 10–15 percent below 2019. One positive uptake is Chipotle’s GM turnover is now in the low 20 percent range, “which bodes well for more consistent execution,” Zackfia said.
“I think you have consistency in leadership, consistency in message, we'll get consistency in execution,” Niccol continued on the topic.
BTIG analyst Peter Saleh said the grills in particular “could also cut down on labor hours, especially when prepping to open the restaurant. With $1.8 billion in cash and manufacturing capacity at the ready, we believe Chipotle could aggressively roll out these grills in the near future.”
Niccol said faster and more consistent cook times would free up capacity and open up Chipotle’s menu innovation, too. It could consider new builds and rethink how long other promotions last. But the biggest benefit boils down to the core. When Chipotle opens at 10:30 in the morning, it doesn’t need to start cooking chicken at 8. In the event a lunch wave arrives at 11 and then 12, employees will be able to recover quicker.
Broadly, getting employees into the throughput mode will take time, Niccol said. Earlier this week, he was in a fully staffed location where everything appeared to be humming along. But it didn’t have “aces and places,” he said. In other words, too many employees were leaving the line to do side tasks and guests began to queue out the door. “I think it's an element of they got to see it for themselves, they got to experience it, they got to trust it, because sometimes it's hard,” Niccol said. “I mean, it's hard to just stay in position when you think you might need some more napkins out by the drink station. It's like, well, hang in there, get through the line, and then you can go put additional napkins in the drink station.”
Chipotle provided an update on its Hyphen automated makeline, announced last July. The technology is running at the Cultivate Center and has developed, Niccol said, from a concept to a prototype to a working prototype. “We’re getting ready to figure out what the next-gen version of this is,” he said. “But it looks really promising.”
The key components are how fast it can produce bowls per 10 minutes, how accurate, and then Chipotle’s ability to expedite those bowls and get them to the customer in the correct order.
If it continues to grow as it has thus far, Niccol noted, the brand should have something to put into restaurants in the next 12–18 months. “This system could have the ability to revolutionize operations over the coming years,” Saleh said.