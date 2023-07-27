Chipotle is Working to Get Customers Through Restaurants Faster

Much of Chipotle’s growth and buzz through the pandemic took place outside its restaurants. Digital expansion, rewards (up to 35 million members today), delivery, and the continued leverage of order-ahead pickup “Chipotlanes,” of which there are now more than 600 across North America. Yet as dine-in returned and the brand worked to balance a suddenly oversized part of its business with the comeback of another, it started to recognize opportunities that proved more fundamental than radical.

Chipotle is about to wrap up what it’s termed internally, “Project Square One,” a program rooted in getting back to the basics that began roughly a year ago. CEO Brian Niccol said the brand plans to permanently embed the program within its training DNA. On a quarterly basis, employees will be retrained on key components, ensuring “we never lose sight of training and developing exceptional people and preparing and serving exceptional food,” he said during Chipotle’s Q2 recap.

More current, though, the well-worn topic of throughput surfaced often Wednesday. And it’s a logistical puzzle for the fast casual.

Chipotle tends to have three crew members on the front-line during surges. Niccol said the ideal minimum should be four. Also, the latter employee, who is often the expediter, tends to leave the front line to help the digital one—a reaction that needs to stop. “Our focus will be on coaching the expediter to stay on the front line and to bring together the items, and in order, and communicate them to the cashier,” he said. “Alleviating this bottleneck is critical for delivering great throughput.”

Additionally, Chipotle wants to better optimize smarter pickup times and deployment of labor on the digital line during those peak runs. The brand previously tested changes to the cadence of orders in several markets to see if it could boost service times by eliminating the need to pull a crew member from the front to help out (as mentioned before).

Niccol recently visited a New York City store on 50th and Park and observed noticeable year-over-year improvement from the change. Niccol said the field leader responsible worked with GMs and employees on throughput fundamentals. He regularly followed up with feedback, such as reminding stores to have an expo in position during peaks. By having the proper deployment and the correct balance between the front and digital lines, throughput across the leader’s stores improved by nearly five entrees in the peak 15 minutes as compared to the prior year, Niccol said.

This operational-centric tale is webbing out across Chipotle’s business. The brand recently relaunched “Cultivate University” for promoted field leaders. The three-day training program focuses on fundamentals and will be offered each year to GMs who transition upward, an elevation that sees them go from one store to eight. Niccol added Chipotle is on track to surpass 2022’s 22,000 internal promotions.

The brand’s aim to raise throughput isn’t entirely old-school. Last quarter, Chipotle revealed it was testing dual-sided grills in 10 locations. These cook chicken in less than 4 minutes versus the 12 it takes on Chipotle’s plancha. Steak is ready in sub-1 minute compared to 4. The flip enables the brand to remain in stock when transactions surge and to cook in smaller batches, improving quality and execution. The grills produce the same sear and char, Niccol added, and maintain better moisture, which results in “juicer chicken and steak with less waste.”

The grills also take one of Chipotle’s most complex jobs in-store and lowers the learning curve. Chipotle began a broader rollout of new third-pan rice cookers as well. Here, Chipotle eliminates the large rice pots and cooks rice in “third pans” customers see on the line. It streamlines the rice-cooking process, Niccol said, while allowing employees to make single batches and tap faster recover times. There’s less waste during non-peak stretches and Chipotle can make white and brown rice simultaneously.

The brand rolled the pans out to new restaurants and plans to add to another 200 existing locations this year.