Dutch Bros' Growth Journey Hits More Milestones

When Dutch Bros Coffee debuted on the stock market last year, the rising coffee chain threw down the gauntlet—4,000 shops in the next 10 to 15 years. Although ambitious, the brand believes it’s a realistic target, and numbers in the second quarter back up that belief.

It was a period of milestones for the coffee chain. The company not only crossed the 600-unit mark, it also achieved a record $1 billion in systemwide sales for the trailing 12 months. It took Dutch Bros 27 years to reach 328 shops. In the past 3.5 years, it’s opened 275.

With 603 U.S. stores, Dutch Bros is the fourth-largest coffee chain in the country, behind Starbucks, Dunkin’, and Tim Hortons. If the chain’s pace keeps hold, it could be making a run for third place soon. Tim Hortons ended 2021 with 637 U.S. stores, and only grew by four units last year, according to the QSR 50.

“We saw that there was a massive unmet demand for Dutch Bros, and we went out and executed,” CEO Joth Ricci said during the brand’s Q2 earnings call.

In the first half of 2022, the brand opened 65 stores, putting it on pace to meet 2022 guidance of 130 openings. These units ended Q2 with annualized AUV of $2.1 million, exceeding Dutch Bros’ expectations. In the near term, the chain is focusing development on Southern California and Texas. Ricci said units based in Southern California consistently open with annualized AUVs that are among the best in the system; in Q2, seven shops opened in this market. In Texas, Dutch Bros has opened 61 shops in fewer than 18 months—a good example of the company’s fortifying strategy, which eases demand-driven challenges like longer drive-thru lines.

The 2020 and 2021 classes produced AUV of $2.1 million on a trailing 12-month basis, roughly 10 percent higher than the system average. New shops typically reach margin maturity within the first three to four quarters of opening.

Although 2022's unit growth rate is expected to be in the high 20s, low 30s percentage range, Ricci said that over time, Dutch Bros wants the annual rate to be in the mid-teens.

“I think we have to manage the pressure that it puts on the system,” Ricci said. “As I've said before, we will manage how it does for culture and for growth opportunities and how we're developing our people because as we develop people, that has to fit into how we develop our pipeline and how we build that. So the recipe for that success is the people side of it is as important as the construction side of it, and we'll make sure we manage those to hit that long-term expectation.”

Same-store sales declined 3.3 percent in the quarter, including 5.3 percent pricing and 140 basis points of negative impact from sales transfer as part of the fortifying strategy. Dutch Bros began to see traffic slowdowns in March, but matters stabilized in June and July. Same-store sales were negative 3.7 percent in April and negative 3.8 percent in May, but improved to negative 2.3 percent in June and negative 0.9 percent in July.

Most of Dutch Bros’ sales pressure is coming from California, where gas prices are up more than 30 percent compared to the rest of the country. In that state specifically, from Bakersfield to Chico, same-store sales declined 9.7 percent in the second quarter. If that market is removed, the rest of the company would've been down 1 percent.

The chain has also seen loss of younger, lower-end consumers as wallets tighten. Dutch Bros has witnessed up to 45 percent traffic declines in California and Oregon from household incomes of $40,000 or lower. However, Ricci clarified that Dutch Bros isn’t weighted toward this consumer, meaning traffic loss hasn’t been a significant impact.