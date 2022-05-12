Dutch Bros Shocked by 'Confluence of Cost Pressures'

In November, Dutch Bros Coffee CFO Charlie Jemley called labor and commodity inflation “very mild and tempered.” CEO Joth Ricci even described the company as “boring” because there wasn’t too much to report.

But if there’s one thing that’s remained consistent throughout the pandemic, it’s unpredictability of the market. And in Q1, Dutch Bros felt its most significant shift since becoming a public company.

Because of margin pressure, adjusted EBITDA was lower than expected at $9.7 million in the first quarter, down from $18.7 million last year.

The unfavorable results were fueled by four main factors—the coffee chain’s conservative pricing, which it believes is less than half of its peer set; faster inflation, particularly dairy and labor; a pull forward of deferred expenses related to shop maintenance; and new store inefficiency, amplified by the number of locations opened in a short window.

“Everything we do inside the company is focused on making the business better and stronger three, five, and 10 years from today,” Ricci said during the brand’s Q1 earnings call. “Unfortunately, in this past quarter, a confluence of cost pressures overwhelmed our decisions around price and resulted in near-term margin compression. We anticipated higher expenditures. However, we did not perceive the speed and magnitude of cost escalation within the quarter.”

On an individual basis, these factors wouldn’t have caused distress; the trouble came because they all happened at once, Jemley explained.

In Q1, Dutch Bros experienced 480 basis points of pressure from higher ingredient costs. Dairy increased by almost 25 percent toward the end of the quarter to near historic highs, and now represents 28 percent of the company’s ingredients cost basket. The brand doesn’t believe dairy will remain this elevated indefinitely, but it is assuming inflated costs for most of 2022.

Additionally, labor caused 240 basis points of cost pressure, driven by higher training costs, more overtime to keep stores open, and minimum wage regulations in California, Arizona, and Washington.

There is good news on this front, however. Although Dutch Bros saw disruption in staffing during the first few weeks of January, stores remained fully staffed and didn’t experience any operational issues in February and March. For the entire quarter, labor constraints impacted just 0.75 percent of company-operated shop days.

Trailing 12-month shop level turnover in Q1 was 66 percent. That’s up from Q4, but still well below the industry average. Shop level manager turnover was in the low double digits and regional operator turnover was labeled “nonexistent” by Ricci. For comparison, Chipotle’s turnover rates for 2021 were 194 percent for hourly workers, 43 percent for salaried employees, and 21 percent for field managers.

“We attribute our comparatively low turnover metrics through our unique people-first culture, significant career development opportunities, and the benefits and incentives we provide to our employees,” Ricci said.