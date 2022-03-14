El Pollo Loco Alters Franchise Plan after Disappointing 2021

In March 2021, El Pollo Loco officially announced the beginning of its “acceleration agenda”—a three-year strategy envisioning aggressive franchise growth in new markets.

As part of the plan, the fast casual is targeting DMAs in the Western U.S., including Colorado, New Mexico, parts of Texas, and the home base of California. The goal is to open as many as 140 new restaurants in the West over the next five years.

In the months since those plans were revealed, El Pollo signed an agreement with TWS Restaurant Corporation—which already operates 27 stores—to open nine units across Northern California.

The company also inked two separate deals to expand in Denver—a four-unit agreement with LMU Investments, an operator of 18 El Pollo restaurants, and a four-unit deal with Pikes Pollo, a franchisee of four locations.

To Larry Roberts, who was recently promoted to CEO, these actions fell short of development goals.

“Clearly, our message is not getting out there as effectively as we would like,” Roberts said during the brand’s Q4 and 2021 earnings call.

What message would Roberts like to get across? It’s the fact that system restaurant volumes now average more than $2 million and that as of February 23, comp sales increased 7.4 percent year-over-year, including 11.2 percent for franchisees. Or maybe it’s that El Pollo is in the beginning stages of rolling out an evolved prototype that displays the chain’s deep history with L.A.-Mex culture and seamlessly integrates a host of digital channels, including GPS-enabled curbside and a dedicated pickup fixture.

In response to the less-than-stellar development performance, El Pollo is bolstering its efforts to attract quality franchisees. The chain added a senior vice president of franchising in the fourth quarter and is in the process of hiring a director of franchise sales who will be solely focused on recruiting new operators to the system. The company is also creating a new franchising website featuring print and video marketing materials.

The fast casual will broaden its efforts to include larger, multi-concept franchisees, in addition to mid-scale operators, and senior management will be involved earlier in the recruiting process, like attendance at various conventions.

“We expect these improvements will be completed by the end of the first quarter and are confident that we will make strides in our franchise efforts during the current year,” Roberts said.

El Pollo finished 2021 with 480 restaurants—189 company-owned and 291 franchises. In 2022, the brand expects to debut three to six new corporate stores and six to 10 franchised restaurants and remodel 10-20 corporate units and 20-30 franchises.