Fast Casuals Tocaya and Tender Greens Form New Parent Company

California fast-casual concepts Tocaya and Tender Greens announced Tuesday that they are merging and forming new parent company One Table Restaurant Brands.

The combined entity will operate 45 stores across California and Arizona, with plans for "considerable" growth.

Tocaya, founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by Tosh Berman, offers salads, tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas in a "sophisticated, fresh-casual setting," according to its website. The company said that each of its 18 locations in California and Arizona utilizes hand-selected music and design-forward approaches to deliver "differentiated hospitality experiences that fuel, mind, body, and spirit." Tender Greens, which first opened in L.A. in 2006, describes itself as the "pioneering fast-casual brand of better-for-you, chef-driven food." The restaurant offers a variety of plates, salads, bowls, sandwiches, and salads. The company was founded when chef Erik Oberholtzer and his partners set out to transform the way people eat. The chain oversees 27 restaurants throughout the Golden State.

“This partnership, grounded in shared values, complementary attributes, and clear vision alignment, promises continued leadership in American food culture," said Oberholtzer in a statement.

The leadership team of One Table Restaurant Brands includes Executive Chairman Harald Herrmann (former CEO of Yard House and Mendocino Farms), President and CFO Lina O'Connor (former CFO of Tender Greens), COO Rudy Sugueti (former COO of Tocaya and The Madera Group), and CMO Matt Smith (former CMO of Tocaya and The Madera Group). Oberholtzer and Berman will serve on the company's board of directors, with Oberholzer responsible for culinary innovation and Berman providing expertise on creative vision.

Investors from both concepts will continue as shareholders, including Union Square Hospitality Group, Alliance Consumer Growth, Breakwater Management, Michael Meldman, and Schuyler Joyner.

“We have combined forces to build a remarkable team of industry leaders. We are excited to set the foundation for a great new chapter in the story of both best-in-class concepts," said Tocaya President Mikey Tanha in a statement.