JINYA Fills Pipeline with Multiple Restaurant Segments

In 2010, Tomo Takahashi came to the U.S. with the goal of elevating ramen to the likes of hamburgers and pizza.

The dream became reality through the domestic debut of JINYA Ramen Bar in Studio City, California. The brand has since expanded to roughly 40 locations across more than a dozen states and Washington, D.C.

During that growth, the company ensured ramen and the rest of the menu were as accessible to the everyday consumer as possible. So when a JINYA Ramen Bar faced difficulties in 2018 due to a smaller kitchen space, the restaurant simply adapted to a condensed fast-casual version called bushi by JINYA.

And when an unprecedented global pandemic shut down dining rooms nationwide, the brand pivoted even further by transforming bushi into an off-premises-only format. As of January, the concept had two California-based locations—one in Glendora, and another in Westwood.

“As we fought to adapt to consumer needs and industry trends, the crisis ended up being the nudge we needed to reinvent our concept while still holding true to our vision of serving bold Japanese flavors to more of the world,” Takahashi told QSR magazine in October.

Twelve years after Takahashi planted his first restaurant flag in the U.S., the industry innovator now has two concepts primed for franchise growth over the next few years, both in the full-service and fast-casual segments. The pair fall under parent company JINYA Holdings, which also owns Robata JINYA, JINYA Ramen Express.

Mike LaRue, vice president of franchise sales, says the perception from many developers is that JINYA prefers markets that skew Asian, but that’s far from the case—it’s the complete opposite, actually.

“When [Takahashi] came here, his whole idea was to obviously introduce ramen—the way it's done in Japan—to the United States, but doing so in a manner that attracts more of the American demographic,” LaRue says.

While JINYA Ramen Bar is more about ramen, small plates, and craft beer, bushi focuses on ramen, karaage (Japanese fried chicken), and hand rolls. Both brands have also inserted plant-based items onto their menus via Impossible Foods, with offerings like the Impossible Rice Bowl, which features meat made from plants, crispy chickpeas, kale, pickled red cabbage, crispy garlic, and roasted pine nuts over steamed rice with vegan curry ranch dressing.