Lion’s Choice Prepares to Serve More Raving Fans

Fred Burmer wasn’t familiar with Lion’s Choice when a recruiter reached out in January. In the 1967-founded brand’s home market of St. Louis, close to 50 percent of the population hasn’t either. But the other half? They belong to a cult-like fanbase few brands in America can truly appreciate. A local radio legend even has the logo tattooed on his arm.

“I immediately started to do some homework on it, and the thing that stood out right away was just this level of brand loyalty that the brand has,” Burmer says. “If you say something negative about Lion’s Choice, they will come to the defense of Lion’s Choice really quick. And that’s what struck me.”

Burmer was publicly named CEO in March. He came over with four decades of quick-service experience, including executive leadership roles at companies like PepsiCo and Yum! Brands. Burmer served on the board of the Franchise Holders Association representing the interests of 500 franchise organizations within Yum! Since 2019, he’s held the COO role at mid-Atlantic-based Yum! franchisee RC Group. Burmer’s fast-food career actually began at the University of Central Florida as a part-timer for a local Pizza Hut. He’d ultimately help the market scale to over 50 stores.

Burmer stepped in for Michael “Kup” Kupstas, who retired at the end of March after 50 years in the business, including six at Lion’s Choice.

Burmer says the brand reminded him of companies like Harley Davidson. “What CEO wouldn’t love to have the opportunity to be a steward of a brand with that kind of loyalty?” he says. “The second piece of it was the intent to grow.”

At 50 or so locations, Lion’s Choice sits at a unique inflection. Burmer doesn’t doubt its customer sentiment or the reasons behind that fierce loyalty. But there’s clear whitespace to add to the faithful, even, as mentioned, within the same city where it’s dug generational roots.

The fact half of the marketplace hadn’t heard of the brand, Burmer says, surprised him. “That was hard to believe because everybody I’ve talked to knows about it,” he explains. “Whenever somebody asks me, ‘what brought you here,’ I tell them Lion’s Choice, and everybody has a story. It’s usually some type of sentimental story that takes them back.”

So really, Burmer’s first task to let new guests in on the secret. It’s a good place to begin, he says, and one that drew him to Lion’s Choice after years of working with companies that had already pushed against their ceilings. Lion’s Choice is relatively saturated in St. Louis proper and the surrounding suburbs. Yet there’s wide-open opportunity to build awareness, Burmer says.

Where does that storytelling begin? The reason people commit to Lion’s Choice isn’t a marketing gimmick or point of mystery. The fast casual is straightforward with a hero item—roast beef. Only in this case, Burmer says, there’s no competitor to the effort and quality of what Lion’s Choice puts on the plate, which is why core customers buy-in and don’t turn back.

The roast beef is top round and prepared in labor intensive fashion. It’s hand-trimmed at the producer, “which is something that’s very hard to find,” Burmer says. Not every beef producer has the capacity to work with Lion’s Choice, meaning its exclusive with who can supply the beef. The product is then slow roasted for three hours every day at the store—not a commissary. It’s sliced extra thin to order and served medium rare on a lightly toasted buttered bun. Lion’s Choice tops the sandwich with a dash of proprietary seasoning, the same as it’s done for 50-plus years. “It is premium roast beef,” Burmer says. “It’s kind of like comparing a Denny’s prime rib dinner to a Morton’s prime rib dinner.”

The food is an equity that dates back to day one. Marv Gibbs and Arthur Morey opened “Red Lion Beef” in Ballwin, Missouri, and began dishing top round beef in a family-friendly setting. The restaurant was renamed Lion’s Choice as a nod to an old saying that meant you had the best of something. By 1969, the second location opened in Creve Coeur.