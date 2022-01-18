Mo' Bettahs Plots Growth Plan Backed by Hawaiian Values and Culture

Brothers Kalani and Kimo Mack founded fast casual Mo’ Bettahs with the desire to show the contiguous U.S. another part of Hawaii that’s not necessarily captured through television, movies, and other media.

The duo wanted to bring customers into their lifestyle, almost as if they were personally hosting a cookout in their backyard.

The plan is put into action, CEO Rob Ertmann said, by the chain’s approachable and familiar menu. At its core, Mo’ Bettahs offers chicken, pork, and steak, but that chicken is covered in the brand’s own Teri Sauce. The smoky and salty “kalua pig” is slow roasted for 10 hours, and the teriyaki steak is marinated, grilled, and thinly sliced.

As part of the classic “plate lunch” served in Hawaii, proteins are packaged with a side of white rice and macaroni salad that Ertmann jokingly described as a “signature recipe that I wish I could find a way not to eat so often.”

“Yes its a simple menu, but the specialization marinating our teriyaki chicken, the way we cook the kalua pig, making sure that we’re using Aloha Shoyu—which is authentic to the Hawaiian Islands—in our soy sauce and is used to make out Teri Sauce,” said Ertmann at the recently held ICR Conference. “All super important that these small details come together to where we can present this backyard, homestyle food that you would find in Hawaii.”

Mo’ Bettahs first opened in 2008 in Bountiful, Utah, and grew to six locations by 2016. A year later, the Hawaiian concept received a majority investment in 2017 from former restaurant management company Four Foods Group. The brand now falls under the multi-million dollar Savory Fund, a growth driver backed by a team of more than 60 food and beverage veterans.

The completely company-owned chain opened 11 new stores in 2021, pushing its systemwide count to 27 stores in three states—Utah, Idaho, and most recently Texas. The goal this year is to open 20 more restaurants, nearly doubling its total footprint. Target markets range from the Mountain West to the Midwest, including Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, and Ohio.

“We see a pathway where this can appeal to many different groups across the U.S., and really see that national growth start to happen,” said Ertmann, who was brought on in the fall with more than 25 years of industry experience at Burger King, Philz Coffee, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, and Peet’s Coffee.