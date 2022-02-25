Noodles & Company Powers through COVID Pitfalls

After a promising 2021, Noodles & Company has its eyes set on expanding its footprint and digital presence, while also sprinkling in new menu items to sustain growth.

Same-store sales increased 22.1 percent systemwide year-over-year in 2021, including 21.3 percent for company-owned restaurants and 27.1 percent for franchises.

In the fourth quarter, comps rose 11.2 percent, including 9.5 percent growth for corporate locations and a 20.8 percent increase for franchises. So far in Q1, comps at company-owned locations rose 2.7 percent in January and 7.5 percent in February.

Total revenue for 2021 was $475.2 million compared to $393.7 million in 2020, an increase of 20.7 percent. In Q4, revenue rose 7.1 percent to $114.8 million.

AUV for 2021 was $1.3 million—an all-time high for the brand—and an increase of 22 percent over 2020 and 11 percent compared to 2019. AUV during Q4 was also up from previous years at $1.31 million, which represents 14.9 percent growth over 2020 and a 10.8 percent bump compared to 2019.

“We are very proud of our full-year financial results, which represent strong upward momentum toward our accelerated growth objectives even with a challenging market backdrop,” CFO Carl Lukach said on the Q4 earnings call.

READ MORE: Noodles & Company's Growth Prospects Remain Strong

Noodles’ future plans center around three strategies: first, appealing to a broad range of lifestyles through innovative menu items. Second, activating the brand through digital assets and marketing strategy. And lastly, accelerating unit growth by taking advantage of the current operating model, which CEO Dave Boennighausen said is “ideally suited for today’s environment.”

On the menu front, Noodles launched two new salads in an effort to refresh the menu as the warmer months roll in.

“Our ability to optimize our menu innovation between healthy offerings and new spends on familiar favorites has been a hallmark of our brand, and now will continue in 2022,” Boennighausen said.

Also, digital channels continue to be a boon for the Colorado-based brand, with sales increasing 20 percent for the full year. Digital mixed 50 and 57 percent for 2021 and Q4, respectively.

“We continue to be impressed by the strength in this channel, which is bolstered again by how well our food travels for all premise occasions and the strength of our rewards program,” he said. “We continue to enhance the targeting of our marketing, as well as the capabilities of our digital assets, introducing a higher level of personalization to our guest engagement, thus enhancing the overall guest experience.”

One of the most successful digital initiatives the brand has undertaken is the Noodles rewards program, which now has more than 4 million members. Sixty-five percent of new members return for a second visit within a 60-day period, much faster than what the brand has seen in prior years.

“We believe this points to not only the power of the program itself but also has the ability to inform more effective targeted marketing communications,” he said.