Panda Express Infuses Cultural Heritage into New Store Design

There's also a first-of-its-kind Panda sculpture that showcases custom artwork by local Asian American artist Steffi Lynn, which highlights "the rich culture and beautiful landscape of Dripping Springs and the surrounding Austin area," Panda said.
To better accommodate customers, the prototype has a larger back-of-house area to improve speed of service. In exchange, seat count is 15 percent smaller than a typical Panda restaurant.
"As the largest mom and pop Chinese restaurant in the U.S., Panda aims to uplift the local communities it serves," Panda said. " ... Panda will continue to collaborate with talented local artists of diverse backgrounds who represent the multicultural communities where Panda opens restaurants for future Panda Sculptures."