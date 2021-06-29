PDQ Finds its Secret Sauce During the Pandemic

In just about a decade, Nick Reader’s fast-casual dream materialized into 58 drive-thru locations and a brand that holds its own in one of the sector’s fiercest categories.

PDQ hit the Tampa Bay, Florida, scene in October 2011. The chicken-centric brand was the culmination of two years of research from Reader—formerly CFO of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL’s youngest at the time—and Bob Basham, cofounder of Outback Steakhouse. Fellow Outback cofounder Tim Gannon, the man credited with creating the Bloomin’ Onion, was also involved in PDQ’s early growth.

At the outset, it was a conscious decision from Reader to let PDQ’s personality evolve over time rather than take white-out to misguided principles years later. Reader was the financial guy, while Basham oversaw operations. And they wanted guests to dictate what came next.

The result was a budding, regional concept that’s fostered a core following in Florida (home to 47 units, including nontraditional venues, like the Tampa International Airport), alongside introductions into North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and South Carolina.

But there are moments Reader gets nostalgic for those startup days. COVID-19 pressed PDQ like it did all chains out of the March 2020 gate, with sales plummeting 40 percent.

Thanks to its drive-thru base, Florida’s open economy, and the expansion of digital, PDQ leapt off the floor and reported sales 8 percent higher than pre-COVID levels ahead of summer.

Yet while those results aren’t unheard of lately, especially in quick service, Reader says COVID uncovered more about his business than numbers could explain. And, in that, a realization that took him back to 2011. “I do think it brought back a little bit of that magic, when you were small and we knew each other on a different level,” Reader says.

By “we,” Reader is referencing PDQ’s employees and the brand’s overall workforce. When dining rooms locked down and elements of the industry froze, Reader got moving. He tried to visit every store and reconnect with operators. In PDQ’s infancy, Reader says, he could walk in and everybody knew him. There wasn’t a “big boss mentality.” People didn’t get nervous when the owner showed up.

“You’re focused on a million things and your company goes from 20 employees to 2,000 employees. Just sometimes you lose a little bit of that magic,” Reader says. “Myself and my executive team took a chance to say hey, look, let’s get in the stores. Let’s look at the stores. Let’s help them.”

Reader and executives returned to the front lines. “Everybody talks about the menu and this and that, but for us, it was a chance to refocus on what I think makes PDQ special. Obviously, when I say we’re [quick-service] plus, it’s for two reasons—we think the fresh food, hand-breaded, gives quality they’re accustomed to getting in casual to fine dining. But it also gave us a chance to put some employee plans together.”

Naturally, Reader didn’t realize COVID was going to spark a labor shortage. Or that hiring hourly workers would become a race against unemployment, remote work, personal safety fears, flexibility needs, childcare concerns, and everything in between.

Reader’s observation from visiting stores in 2020 was just that PDQ should thank employees who fought through the pandemic trough. So the company started a bonus program. It launched an online learning app called the “Coop.” PDQ held weekly communications, education sessions, and fireside chats with business leaders. It worked on a health and wellness program—mental and physical—and developed a points system when PDQ could give back for community service (coming later in the year).

“A chance to reset and say thank you,” Reader says.

When sales dropped 40 percent, PDQ asked each store to give back to their community. If food wasn’t going to be sold to guests, it shouldn’t be wasted, either.

“The secret sauce was our people,” he says. “We recognized that, and we were able to double down on the brand ethos with our people.”

Again, it harkens back. COVID provided PDQ, which stands for People Dedicated to Quality, a bit of a break, since the growth-minded chain wasn’t scouring real estate or trying to raise capital. Everything stopped, Reader says.

“It left you with two things to focus on. And a lot of the magic when you’re really good as a brand is when you’re razor focused on your priorities,” Reader says.

Those two things were PDQ’s home office and people in the field. One takes care of the other, to take care of the other. Or phrased differently, corporate helps frontline employees, who then deliver PDQ’s experience to consumers.

In 2021, PDQ launched a program to help a team member buy a house, where it matches a deposit for a down payment. There are scholarship plans. Reader himself delivered funds to all but two of PDQ’s winners. He met parents, and thanked them. And PDQ’s retention bonus program, which is quarterly, is something that began even before the labor shortage, Reader says.

If employees make it through the year, they can earn a bonus double the quarterly take.