Pollo Tropical's Digital Transformation is Underway

In the wake of Fiesta Restaurant Group revealing in early June that it’s selling Taco Cabana for $85 million, it’s clear that change is coming.

The nearly 150-unit taco chain will soon belong to Yadav Enterprises, a 400-store franchisee that operates Jack in the Box, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, and Corner Bakery Cafe. The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Fiesta has promised the sale will allow it to pay off its term loan balance, as well as invest in remodeling, digital platform acceleration, and unit growth for its remaining brand, Pollo Tropical.

“We made the strategic decision to sell the Taco Cabana business to allow our leadership team to focus completely on accelerating Pollo growth, and we are very excited about the tremendous expansion opportunities we have for the Pollo Tropical business,” Fiesta CEO Richard Stockinger said during an earnings call Thursday.

The 167-unit Pollo completed its first remodel in Q2 with strong initial customer feedback. The unit redesign updates color schemes, decreases dining room seats, and optimizes lines to improve speed of service.

In terms of off-premises growth, the chicken chain plans to enhance its digital platform—in usability and speed—with better drive-thru experiences and curbside geo-fencing technology enhancements. More specifically, Pollo intends to use faster payment devices to reduce its estimated processing speed from 25 seconds to less than 5 seconds per transaction. The brand will also leverage QR codes to create a kiosk-enhanced digital drive-thru experience.

Pollo will pilot the upgraded digital drive-thru platform in select units later this year. In Q2, drive-thru grew 18 percent, while delivery and online channel sales jumped at least 80 percent compared to 2020.

“We're very excited about the capabilities for improved order accuracy, speed of service, greater level of personalized marketing, and additional opportunities to showcase our unique brand attributes that this platform will enable,” Chief Experience Officer Patricia Lopez-Calleja said. "In addition to creating a stable and scalable environment and increased order value, the MVP [minimum viable product] targeted for the first phase of the digital drive-thru transformation will give us more insights into who our guests are and how they use this channel.”

With so few staff, Fiesta’s state-of-the-art curbside system has not been fully implemented. But Pollo still made good progress offsetting the loss of dine-in sales, traditionally around 25 percent, with off-premises and drive-thru sales growth.

An improved loyalty program will stimulate sales, too.

“We continue to iterate on what and how we communicate with our loyalty members through our app, leveraging insights to provide more personalized and relevant conversations,” Lopez-Calleja said. “We see our mobile applications and the future drive-thru experience as the core components of our digital platform, which will allow for enhanced innovation going forward.”