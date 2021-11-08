Shake Shack Taps Into Pricing as Sales Recovery Continues

To push past some overarching industry headwinds, Shake Shack has become serious about pricing.

The brand increased prices by 3 to 3.5 percent. On digital channels, the 350-unit Shake Shack implemented a 10 percent upcharge, something guests have been willing to pay given the convenience. Historically, the company has a 17-year history of taking only 1 to 2 percent annually.

“We don’t love taking more price,” CEO Randy Garutti said during the chain’s Q3 earnings call. “We want to be a brand that sustains the test of time. Even now with these pressures, we may be taking less price than we could. However, we are going to be patient about it.”

CFO Katie Fogerty said Shake Shack still has “many more Shacks to build and to open, many new markets to enter, and many new formats,” so being mindful of price is essential.

When analyzing pricing, the fast casual determines whether guests will continue to have a great experience and if the restaurant can sustain itself for many years to come, Garutti said.

“If we sense that we continue to have added pressures and it would be accepted and well-received by that community, then we may certainly choose to take more price in those, but we’re long-term thinkers,” Garutti said. “We’re not going to overreact ... Shake Shack is not unique in this conversation. The world is experiencing very high inflationary pressure. Let’s be patient, and let’s see where that goes in the coming quarters.”

For months, Shake Shack’s sales performance has been a tale of urban and suburban markets trending at significantly different levels. Urban same-store sales were down 11 percent from 2019 in September, but improved to a decrease of 8 percent in October. This was a strong jump from the 23 percent decline the brand saw in Q2. Suburban same-store sales grew 7 percent in October versus two years ago.

Overall, Shake Shack reported $193.9 million in total revenue, its highest quarterly mark in company history, but same-store sales lowered 7.3 percent over 2019 (and up 24.8 percent compared to the same period last year).

Still, the progress is looking greater by the day. For October, the chain's comps were nearly back to 2019 levels. Regionally, the brand saw Texas and some Northeastern units at high-single to low-double digit numbers above two years ago.

Typically, October sales are slower, but Shake Shack outperformed its historical averages and beat September’s levels, generating $70,000 in average weekly sales. The month also saw the brand’s highest company -operated sales day, hitting just under $3 million.

“None of us knows what’s ahead in this environment, but we’re hopeful this momentum continues,” Garutti said. “Yet as sales keep climbing back, we acknowledge profitability challenges remain, and there’s a fair amount of uncertainty for the world in the coming quarters.”