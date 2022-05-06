Shake Shack's Development Dreams Heat Up

In recent months, a number of quick-service chains re-evaluated their whitespace and came back with more ambitious development benchmarks.

Chipotle believes it can operate 7,000 stores in North America, up from 6,000. Wingstop projects 7,000 restaurants globally. Potbelly is shooting for 2,000 stores and Sweetgreen is eyeing 1,000 locations.

In its 2015 IPO, Shake Shack’s goal was 450 domestic restaurants, and that target has remained the same in the years since. But seven years ago, there were no drive-thru stores in the footprint. Now there are five in operation, and another five are expected to open by the end of the year.

The brand ended Q1 with 252 U.S. outlets (225 company-operated and 27 licensed), meaning the fast casual has achieved 56 percent of its long-term goal. Globally, Shake Shack had 386 locations by the end of April.

READ MORE: Take a Tour of Shake Shack's First Drive-Thru

CEO Randy Garutti isn’t ready to increase projections, however. To him, development goals require conversations market by market—both art and science—a lot of deep diving into data, learning from results, getting past the craziness of COVID, returning to a normal run rate, and understanding what each of Shake Shack’s formats can deliver.

“When we were in Orlando last week, it was a perfect market example of, we have a couple of tourist Shacks,” Garutti said during the brand’s Q1 earnings call. “You have a couple of traditional mall Shacks. We've got a food court. That's a really strong restaurant for us, and we've got to drive-thru. And then we have kind of a neighborhood core type of Shack, right? So you've got everything in one market in the six Shacks. That's a perfect way that we're looking at our growth. So what do we need to see? We want to see continued strong returns.”

Shake Shack is early into its drive-thru history, and Garutti acknowledged there’s much to learn, but he views this format as a “major piece of our growth strategy ahead.” He knows drive-thru restaurants are costlier and take longer to build, but they should also come with higher AUV, strong margins, and healthy returns.

The fast casual isn’t waiting to see what happens with the first 10 drive-thru restaurants before committing to more. The only question is how quickly, and Garutti doesn’t have that answer quite yet.

“Ultimately, the thing we're really after is increasing the potential addressable market for Shake Shack. And we believe drive-thrus can give us a new look at the way we can think about sites, think about sales capture, and really our ability to capture as much share in a market of the burgers that are available to sell there,” Garutti said.