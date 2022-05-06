Sweetgreen's New Restaurant Concept Goes Fully Digital

Sweetgreen’s path to 1,000 locations is hardly going to roll in a straight line. In March, the fast casual lifted the curtain on its first drive-thru—a boldly designed “sweetlane” build that featured a round observation window and order-ahead capability.

Notably, the concept provided a glimpse into how Sweetgreen might broaden its suburban base. Founded 15 years ago by three college friends in a 560-square-foot Washington, D.C. restaurant, the brand opened 31 stores last year, and 18 of them debuted outside of urban areas. One also sprung up in a “residential location.” The chain brought eight net new openings to market in Q1 of this year.

But that’s not to suggest Sweetgreen will abandon its city-center history. However, given digital trends—that slice of the business accounted for 67 percent of 2021 revenue—how Sweetgreen approaches dense markets is changing, too. On Friday, the fast casual unveiled its next pilot, a digital-only pickup venue that’s headed to Washington, D.C.’s Mount Vernon Square neighborhood in early August. Called “sweetgreen pickup kitchen,” the restaurant doesn’t feature an inside dining area or front-service lines. There’s exclusive access to pickup shelves for grab-and-go. Guests can order pickup via Sweetgreen’s website, app, and through third-party delivery. There’s an outdoor patio as well.

“With digital sales representing over half of our total revenue last fiscal year, the sweetgreen pickup kitchen is a true extension of our growing digital business,” Sweetgreen co-founder and chief concept officer Nicolas Jammet told QSR in an email. “We are excited to meet our customers where they are, by providing new ways to eat fresh, healthy food, without sacrificing quality or convenience.”

After going public in November, Sweetgreen has discussed at length its desire to broaden digital access as it spreads awareness. Of that 67 percent digital mix, 46 percent came from “owned digital,” or direct interactions. In Q1 of 2022, announced Thursday afternoon, the digital mix was 66 percent and owned digital came in at 43 percent. The prior year, figures were 77 and 53 percent, respectively (a sign of lessened restrictions and dine-in recovery).

The chain developed a native delivery experience two years ago as it worked to glean more data and build personalized communications. Also, to control profitability and brand experience (restaurant-level margins were 13 percent in 2021 after negative 4 percent in 2020). Sweetgreen launched digital pickup nine years ago and followed with B2B “Outposts,” which are offsite drop-off points, in 2018.