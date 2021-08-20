Tim Tebow Teams with Clean Juice to Make it a ‘Household Name’

Clean Juice linked with Tim Tebow in July to set in motion the next stage of its growing brand evolution. The partnership included Clean Juice’s first national TV spot (featuring Tebow and his experience with the brand) as well as subsequent videos it plans to deploy across multiple channels and platforms to drive awareness. The Heisman Trophy winner will also make appearances on social media, web, point-of-purchase materials, product development, and more, the company said.

Alongside the activation, Clean Juice plans to partner with the Tim Tebow Foundation to aid the Quarters 4 Kids initiative, which launched during COVID-19 and helps underprivileged children with access and education on nutrition, exercise, and wellness.

Clean Juice, which touts itself as the country’s first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, saw same-store sales lift 7 percent in Q1 as it awarded 15 locations—25 percent ahead of expectations. The company, at that point, had 60 restaurants under development and 105 stores in 23 states, with units awarded in 28. The horizon goal being to get to 500 locations. Clean Juice generated $41.2 million in total systemwide sales last year on average-unit volumes of $485,529.

Tebow took some time with QSR to discuss the partnership.

Talk about your interest in Clean Juice. How did the partnership come about?

The relationship started when Kat and Landon shared some ideas with me about how they wanted to make a difference through their business. So, once I knew that their hearts were focused on loving people and serving really clean and healthy products, I was really excited to get involved!

What about the brand aligns with your values, and how will those come to life in your messaging as you promote Clean Juice?

One of my favorite things about Clean Juice is that you can trust their products and know that they care for their customers. They are always transparent with their ingredients, and I’m so excited to partner with a company whose values are similar to mine in loving people and providing clean, healthy nutrition.

Specifically, how will the partnership with your Tim Tebow Foundation unfold?

My relationship with Kat and Landon Eckles, CEOs of Clean Juice, began through our mutual passion for loving God and loving people. I started the Tim Tebow Foundation to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Today, we are reaching the world’s most vulnerable in the areas of Children with Profound Medical Needs, Special Needs, Orphan Care + Prevention and Anti-Human Trafficking. Because of Kat & Landon’s heart for impacting children, Clean Juice will be partnering with my foundation to help advance the ministry with donations through the company’s Quarters for Kids program.

What are your broader thoughts on the quick-service food options available to people today? How do you educate them on eating healthy, and how important of a mission is this to you as part of the ambassador role?

I believe that more brands should be transparent about what they’re offering to customers, and should provide healthy options for those who want them. I’m grateful that Clean Juice prioritizes transparency and a growing list of menu items to choose from.

What can we expect from the national TV spot? How exciting is it to get involved with Clean Juice as it prepares to expand nationally?

I feel so blessed with the opportunity to partner with Clean Juice. I’m hoping we can make it a household name in the organic food and beverage business and make an impact in providing healthy options to people around the country.