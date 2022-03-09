Off Transformational Year, Potbelly Sets Sights on 2,000 Restaurants

The past 12 months were a turning point in Potbelly’s 45-year history.

The chain launched a simplified, value-enhancing menu, improving traffic and average check, and upgraded its tech stack with a revamped app, website, digital ordering integration, and Perks loyalty program.

Potbelly also onboarded a new chief marketing officer, chief development officer, and chief people officer, experienced return on investment from its digital marketing initiatives, aligned employee incentives with driving traffic and profit, and maintained cost-saving efforts instituted in 2020.

The accomplishments translated to stellar results throughout the balance sheet. In the fourth quarter, same-store sales lifted 33.8 percent year-over-year, and 14.1 percent on a two-year basis, and for the full year, comps increased 30.3 percent, and 5.6 percent on a two-year stack. Potbelly reported positive adjusted EBITDA for a third straight quarter at $2.6 million, and positive shop-level profitability for a fourth consecutive quarter at $11.4 million.

CEO Bob Wright said 2021 exceeded expectations, and he predicted 2022, 2023, 2024, and the years beyond will do the same. Potbelly plans to reach 2,000 stores in the U.S. in the next eight to 10 years and become at least an 85 percent franchised system.

The sandwich chain ended 2021 with 443 restaurants, and about 90 percent of that was company-owned.

“As you look at where our white space is, we've done the market holding capacity for the entire United States in preparation for this announcement,” Wright said during the chain’s Q4 and 2021 earnings call. “And we looked at all 210 of those designated television markets across the U.S. And we see that holding capacity as really the determinant behind our confidence in the 2,000-unit goal that we're setting out.”

In the next three years, Potbelly plans to refranchise about 25 percent of its corporate stores, and each of those agreements will be contingent on the operator developing new restaurants, as well. As part of this process, the chain will also assess existing development agreements, which may have been impacted by COVID.

Potbelly is eyeing at least 10 percent annual unit growth by 2024, including expansion into new and current markets. To support this growth, the chain is opening the entire U.S. to its new franchise sales team.

Once a franchisee partners with the chain on a particular shop development area, the brand will provide targeted trade area mapping to help operators pinpoint locations with the likeliest success based on information from the current portfolio.

“The combination of the [shop development area] agreements, coupled with refranchising, form the basis for multi-unit development deals with franchisees poised to grow with a brand as strong as Potbelly,” Wright said. “The partnership between a powerful brand like Potbelly and the right franchisees is the key to success. We know we have the brand, and our team has the experience to select, welcome, and support franchisees that will help us grow to be strong and successful together. This is an extremely exciting time for Potbelly's growth.”

A majority will be suburban and drive-thru units, because “that's where their growth potential is, that's where the whitespace is, and candidly, that's where the consumers are,” Wright said. Drive-thru and suburban same-store sales remained positive against 2019 throughout last year.