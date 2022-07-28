Wingstop Reveals Comprehensive Plan to Curb Sluggish Sales

In the second quarter, Wingstop experienced its worst same-store sales performance since the pandemic arrived nearly two and a half years ago.

The company expected comps to be flat, but in reality, they dropped 3.3 percent. In a three-month stretch, Wingstop navigated difficult sales comparisons because of stimulus money, pent-up demand around in-restaurant occasions, record-high inflation, spikes in gas prices, an unnecessary war in Ukraine, and deteriorating sentiment, particularly from the lower-end consumer.

With all that said, the shaky macroeconomic environment has done little to harm the confidence of CEO Michael Skipworth, who took over the brand this spring. History backs him up; Wingstop has achieved 18 straight years of positive same-store sales growth, meaning the brand has sorted through economic difficulties before—namely the Great Recession—and still come out on top. So why wouldn’t No. 19 be within reach?

“We have a proven playbook, one we began to deploy in the second quarter,” Skipworth said during the chain’s earnings call.

Wingstop is pulling a number of growth levers that should lead to transaction growth and bridge the awareness gap between it and more mature quick-service chains, the CEO said.

The chain is leaning into value to recapture the lower-end consumer that began to pull away. Early into Q2, the fast casual launched a $15.99 boneless meal deal—20 boneless wings, four flavors, two dips, and a large fry—that’s mixing 7 percent. The brand is currently piloting another bundle that includes bone-in wings, boneless wings, and tenders as part of a triple meal deal. Wingstop is essentially passing down deflation to the customer. Compared to Q1, cost of sales declined 480 basis points, driven by an improved labor environment and the cost of bone-in wings dropping 19 percent year-over-year.

Skipworth said the company is a year ahead in terms of feeling historic inflation (i.e. record wing prices on the spot market in 2021), therefore it's better positioned not to take price compared to peers.

Menu innovation is on the horizon, as well, with the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich ready for a national rollout in early September. This past spring, the brand started testing the product at more than 60 restaurants in four markets. The crispy chicken breast comes in all 11 of Wingstop’s classic wing flavors, topped with pickles and a buttery toasted bun. The test checked all the major boxes—mixed 4 percent, didn’t complicate operations, strengthened the lunch daypart, and showed incrementality. A combo meal, including fries, a drink, and a dip, will be available for $7.99, while the a la carte sandwich will cost $5.49.

Skipworth said the sandwich will be an opportunity to capture new consumers.

“We’ve heard over the years the concept of a veto vote where you’ve got a group and not everybody wants wings, and what we believe we saw in some of the consumer feedback during our market test was this chicken sandwich really helped us solve that veto vote,” the CEO said. “So we’re excited about what this can do for our business, not to mention, we think it’s an incredible product. From what we saw in the market test, the feedback from consumers was extremely encouraging.”