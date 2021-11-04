Wingstop Seeks More Control of Supply Chain as Prices Soar

Wingstop often emphasizes that it’s in a “category of one,” but when it comes to battling supply chain issues, the fast casual is looking to follow the lead of its larger-scale peers like Dunkin’ and Starbucks and even those outside the industry.

CEO Charlie Morrison told analysts Wednesday that the wing concept is working with franchisees to evaluate every phase of the chicken supply chain to gain more control and mitigate future volatility.

“We're still trying to figure out exactly how that manifests itself, but I think it's incumbent upon us to not allow such volatility to continue for the long haul, which we believe we can address,” Morrison said during the brand’s Q3 earnings call.

The average spot price for bone-in wings reached a record $3.22 per pound in Q3, an 84 percent increase year-over-year. However, through price mitigation strategies with Wingstop’s largest poultry suppliers, restaurants partially offset the inflation and saw an effective increase of 49 percent. Food, beverage, and packaging costs increased 11.7 percent at company-run stores compared to last year.

Since then, spot prices have reduced to $2.87 per pound, and frozen inventory stocks are approaching 2019 levels, which CFO Alex Kaleida said is a lead indicator of deflation. Although prices are trending in the right direction, Morrison said the company remains “laser-focused” on controlling more of the chicken pricing and supply process and relying less on spot prices.

He added that chicken wing prices must decrease to well below $2 per pound for Wingstop to feel comfortable.

"The thing that is the challenge for us are the things we can't necessarily control right in front of us, the macro headwinds," Morrison said.

In response, franchisees will raise menu prices by an additional 4 to 5 percent, resulting in a 10 percent increase overall this year. Historically, the brand has used a 1 to 2 percent pricing cadence each year.

But Wingstop hasn’t received any noticeable pushback from consumers, as seen by its latest sales trends. U.S. same-store sales rose 3.9 percent year-over-year, and 29.3 percent on a two-year basis. Also, AUV has risen to roughly $1.6 million, pushing Wingstop’s sales to investment ratio to 4:1. Restaurants are entering the comp base with $1.2 million in AUV, up from $900,000 for stores built in 2019.

In October, comps grew 7 percent, despite lapping sales in the high teens last year—keeping the brand on pace to achieve 18 straight years of positive comp sales. Wingstop changed its full-year guidance to same-store sales growth of between 7-8 percent, an increase from mid-single digits.