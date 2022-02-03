Wingstop Showcases Digital-Forward, Cashless Prototype

Wingstop announced Thursday the opening of a slimmer, off-premises-only "restaurant of the future," as it furthers its goal to digitize every transaction.

The fast casual said the prototype "allows for rapid testing of new equipment and layouts and serves as a true innovation lab for unlimited flavor possibilities and enhanced guest experiences." The 1,300-square-foot outlet, which is about 400 feet less than a typical restaurant, is based in a Dallas shopping center, not too far from Wingstop's Global Support Center in Addison, Texas.

"A glimpse into our Lovers Lane location is a glimpse into the future of Wingstop—focused on 100 percent digital transactions, seamless back of house operations, ongoing flavor innovation, and a business model centered around our fans, who love to dine off-premise with friends, while gaming, or just about anywhere you can think of," Marisa Carona, chief growth officer, said in a statement. "We're excited to continue optimizing the size and layout of our restaurants as we drive toward our vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

The location prioritizes carryout customers and delivery drivers, with a lobby area that doesn't have dining tables and an "optimized back and front of house flow to create efficiencies for team members."