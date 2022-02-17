Wingstop's Ambitious Growth Strategy Takes Another Leap

Wingstop is almost seven years removed from its IPO, and the decision is aging quite well.

In the time since—a global pandemic notwithstanding—shareholders have experienced a nearly 900 percent return, including about $500 million in cash via dividends. Domestic same-store sales growth has averaged 8.7 percent, annual new unit development 13.5 percent, system sales have increased by an average of 19.4 percent, and adjusted EBITDA growth 20.2 percent.

Even with historic inflation, a muddy labor market, and competition against 2020’s record-breaking results, Wingstop’s momentum continued in 2021.

U.S. same-store sales increased 8 percent year-over-year and 29.4 percent on a two-year basis, and the chain’s global footprint grew 12.5 percent, with an all-time-high 193 net openings. Adjusted EBITDA lifted 23 percent to $88.4 million and net income rose to $42.7 million, compared to $23.3 million in 2020.

The brand closed 2021 with comps rising 7.5 percent in Q4 and 25.7 percent on a two-year stack. U.S. AUV hiked to $1.6 million, and digital continued to mix above 60 percent.

Now, the only move Wingstop could make is to raise expectations for itself. That’s why the fast casual no longer seeks 3,000 locations nationwide; that goal was bumped to 4,000. Internationally, the brand is still eyeing 3,000, meaning the restaurant believes it has room for 7,000 stores globally in the years to come.

“We are not concerned with what’s going to happen in any given quarter,” CEO Charlie Morrison said during Wingstop’s Q4 and 2021 earnings call. “We see that the economy could slow down later in 2022, but we will stay true to our strategy. Shareholders expect us to deliver long-term sustainable growth even in the face of headwinds that might cause other brands to slow. That has been the experience so far, and we intend to continue our long-term growth.”

Wingstop ended the year with 1,731 stores across the world, including 1,498 domestically and 197 internationally. The chain also finished with more than 1,100 commitments systemwide.

In 2022, the brand expects mid-single-digit same-store sales growth and 200 net new restaurants, putting the brand on pace to eclipse 2,000 locations globally in 2023.

Morrison’s confidence in the bolder expansion strategy is backed by a number of growth levers. Firstly, fortressing core markets remains a focus. For instance, the chain’s home base of Dallas had about 80–90 restaurants when it went public, and that’s grown to 130 and counting.

But the mix of assets will be the game-changer. The company entered Manhattan with a ghost kitchen and complemented it with streetside locations. Morrison said unadvertised ghost kitchens tend to start slower purely because of visibility, however, they collectively appear to have a cadence similar to regular new units, with AUV starting in the low-to-mid $1 million range—even more impressive considering Manhattan’s office presence hasn’t fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The CEO estimated 60–70 percent of new restaurants this year will be streetside, while the remainder will be ghost kitchens. The brand opened three stores in Manhattan in 2021, and six to eight more are planned in 2022.