Wingstop's Unit Economics Keep Moving Upward

A quarter after Wingstop saw its same-store sales drop 3.3 percent—its lowest performance since COVID began—the chain is now arguably in a better position than anyone of its size in the fast-casual industry.

In the third quarter, comps increased 6.9 percent, and a majority of that growth came from transactions as 2021 pricing tapered off. On a three-year basis, the concept experienced a 36 percent rise. Also, with an AUV of $1.6 million and initial investment of $400,000, franchisees are averaging 70 percent in cash-on-cash returns. The digital business, which comes with a $5 higher average check, held steady with a 62 percent mix.

Unlike most of its peers, Wingstop is in a position where it doesn’t need to take larger-than-usual price hikes because of all the deflation its feeling. Jumbo bone-in wing prices are $1.05 per pound, which is a 43 percent drop compared to the year-ago period. The restaurant has seen better breast meat prices, as well. Cost of sales decreased by more than 900 basis points year-over-year, driven by a nearly 1,100-basis-point drop in food, beverage, and paper costs, and a 150-basis-point decrease in labor expenses. Executives believe the favorable commodity environment will continue for the rest of the year and into 2023.

“We have clear line of sight to $2 million-plus AUVs, and strategies that will help us navigate uncertain times ahead,” CEO Michael Skipworth said during the company’s Q3 earnings call. “We remain confident in our strategies that will reward our shareholders, franchisees, and team members as we continue on our path to become a top 10 global restaurant brand.”

The lower-cost environment bodes well for Wingstop’s unit economics, and so do the highly successful sales drivers. It starts with the chicken sandwich, which debuted August 29 with 12 flavors; $5.49 for just the sandwich and $7.99 for the combo. The product captured new customers and additional occasions beyond what the chain expected, selling out of four weeks supply in just six days. The company used its “full advertising muscle,” Skipworth said, inclusive of national TV spots, influencers, social media, and PR campaigns. The CEO added that it had a halo effect on overall business, with all channels seeing growth.

The item relaunched in early October with a measured approach, including slowly phasing in advertising support. It’s now mixing in the high single digits—more than two times what Wingstop saw in market tests. The chicken sandwich, made with breast meat, also allows the brand to lean further into its strategy of using the whole bird to mitigate costs. In fact, Wingstop now sees a path to where boneless meat could mix more than 50 percent, which would drive down food costs to the lower 30 percent range. Some franchisees are already realizing this opportunity, Skipworth said.

“Something that we’re really excited about, particularly when we think about the long-term potential for the brand, and we’ve talked about this in the past, where we’ve often with our wing-focused offering have had to navigate that veto vote,” Skipworth said. “We really believe offering a chicken sandwich, which is a pretty universal occasion for just about anyone, this really gives us an opportunity to address some of those issues we’ve seen in the past.”

“It provides us a lot of confidence,” he added. “Not just for this quarter, but this is something that we’re going to be able to build on as we progress through the balance of 2022 and into 2023.”

To reach even more customers, Wingstop in July officially launched on the Uber Eats platform after working exclusively with DoorDash. Without much advertising, early results show highly incremental sales opportunities, in line with expectations. Skipworth said the company is in the early stages of building delivery, and believes the channel can reach a 50 percent mix like some of Wingstop’s peers.