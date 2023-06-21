    Zaxby's Debuts First Franchise Restaurant Without Dining Room

    The store is built for to-go and drive-thru.

    Fast Casual | June 21, 2023 | Danny Klein
    Zaxby's to-go-only prototype.
    The unit is roughly a third the size of a traditional Zaxby's.

    Count Zaxby’s among the growing number of restaurant chains ready to expand a to-go-only prototype. The chain on Wednesday unveiled its first franchised-owned location without a dining room. Owned and operated by Chicken Scratch Holdings, Inc., the Hoover, Alabama, store opened June 5 for drive-thru, to-go, and pickup.

    It’s a 2,000-square-foot venue, which is roughly two-thirds the size of a core-model Zaxby’s. There’s a walk-up window for guests to place to-go orders as well as an outdoor patio with four tables. It was built by Birmingham-based Vincent Construction, Inc.

    Zaxby’s focused on drive-thru speed with a double-lane layout and new digital menuboards. There’s also a payment window and drive-thru delivery door to enables faster pay and pickup. 

    “We are very excited to bring this new to-go concept to Hoover and serve our delicious chicken fingers and wings to the community,” said Russell Pate, owner of Chicken Scratch Holdings, Inc., in a statement. “We have hired 50 new team members at this location and look forward to providing opportunities for growth within our organization.”

    The Hoover store is Zaxby's first franchise-run to-go-only store.

    Chicken Scratch Holdings has operated Zaxby’s stores since 2004. Today, it directs four locations within Hoover city limits and 10 across Alabama. 

    Zaxby’s debuted the to-go-only model last year in Memphis, Tennessee. It opened another, in Clemson, South Carolina, in early 2023. But unlike the Hoover store, both were corporate run.

    The Clemson restaurant was a remodel of a tradition build as well.

    Here’s a look at how Zaxby’s performance has tracked in recent years:

    Unit count

    • 2022: 922
    • 2021: 908
    • 2020: 905
    • 2019: 904
    • 2018: 898
    • 2017: 877
    • 2016: 818
    • 2015: 731
    • 2014: 662

     

    U.S. systemwide sales (in millions)

    • 2022: $2,380
    • 2021: $2,233
    • 2020: $2,000
    • 2019: $1,913.24
    • 2018: $1,776.39
    • 2017: $1,654.20
    • 2016: $1,540.78
    • 2015: $1,444.52
    • 2014: $1,236.85

     

    Average-unit volume (in thousands)

    • 2022: $2,590
    • 2021: $2,484
    • 2020: $2,200
    • 2019: $2,143.77
    • 2018: $2,034.54
    • 2017: $1,998.70
    • 2016: $2,050.86
    • 2015: $2,155.54
    • 2014: $2,033.41

