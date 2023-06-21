Zaxby's Debuts First Franchise Restaurant Without Dining Room

Chicken Scratch Holdings has operated Zaxby’s stores since 2004. Today, it directs four locations within Hoover city limits and 10 across Alabama.
Zaxby’s debuted the to-go-only model last year in Memphis, Tennessee. It opened another, in Clemson, South Carolina, in early 2023. But unlike the Hoover store, both were corporate run.
The Clemson restaurant was a remodel of a tradition build as well.
Here’s a look at how Zaxby’s performance has tracked in recent years:
Unit count
- 2022: 922
- 2021: 908
- 2020: 905
- 2019: 904
- 2018: 898
- 2017: 877
- 2016: 818
- 2015: 731
- 2014: 662
U.S. systemwide sales (in millions)
- 2022: $2,380
- 2021: $2,233
- 2020: $2,000
- 2019: $1,913.24
- 2018: $1,776.39
- 2017: $1,654.20
- 2016: $1,540.78
- 2015: $1,444.52
- 2014: $1,236.85
Average-unit volume (in thousands)
- 2022: $2,590
- 2021: $2,484
- 2020: $2,200
- 2019: $2,143.77
- 2018: $2,034.54
- 2017: $1,998.70
- 2016: $2,050.86
- 2015: $2,155.54
- 2014: $2,033.41