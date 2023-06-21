Zaxby's Debuts First Franchise Restaurant Without Dining Room

Count Zaxby’s among the growing number of restaurant chains ready to expand a to-go-only prototype. The chain on Wednesday unveiled its first franchised-owned location without a dining room. Owned and operated by Chicken Scratch Holdings, Inc., the Hoover, Alabama, store opened June 5 for drive-thru, to-go, and pickup.

It’s a 2,000-square-foot venue, which is roughly two-thirds the size of a core-model Zaxby’s. There’s a walk-up window for guests to place to-go orders as well as an outdoor patio with four tables. It was built by Birmingham-based Vincent Construction, Inc.

Zaxby’s focused on drive-thru speed with a double-lane layout and new digital menuboards. There’s also a payment window and drive-thru delivery door to enables faster pay and pickup.

“We are very excited to bring this new to-go concept to Hoover and serve our delicious chicken fingers and wings to the community,” said Russell Pate, owner of Chicken Scratch Holdings, Inc., in a statement. “We have hired 50 new team members at this location and look forward to providing opportunities for growth within our organization.”