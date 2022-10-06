Burger King Changes its Classic 'Have it Your Way' Tagline

The first marketing campaign of Burger King's $400 million comeback plan involves modernization of its classic tagline, "Have it Your Way."

The fast-food chain is switching to "You Rule," which is described as an "emotional articulation" that puts customers at the forefront of every touchpoint. As part of the updated brand message, Burger King is releasing a new commercial that puts a hip hop spin on the "Have it Your Way" jingle from the 1970s. The campaign will roll out nationwide starting October 10.

"It embodies our purpose, embraces individuality, and elevates Have It Your Way—something our brand has always been known forbeyond pure product customization,” Tom Curtis, Burger King North America president, said in a statement. “As with our entire Reclaim the Flame plan, we worked closely with our Franchisees on this new positioning over the last few months. This campaign celebrates our brand equities and delivers on our brand purpose: to relentlessly pursue a better experience for our Guest.”

For more than a year, Burger King indicated a turnaround strategy was on the horizon. Specificity of those plans was revealed September 9, including $400 million to be spent in the next two years—$150 million on advertising and digital channels, and $250 million on technology and physical restaurant upgrades. Franchisees, which make up 93 percent of the system, agreed to co-invest with advertising dollars.

The overall goal is to attract a younger, diverse customer base. The chain will place $120 million in its advertising fund in the next two years—a 30 percent annual bump. After 2023 and 2024, participating operators will increase their ad fund contribution by 50 basis points through 2028 if profitability goals are met.

The rebranding was completed in partnership with new creative agency OKRP, a partnership formally announced in April.

“Advertising, at its best, is most relevant to people when you celebrate them first, not the brand. And that’s what we love about 'You Rule'—it invites people in with an approach that recognizes their world, not just sells them stuff,”OKRP CEO Tom O’Keefe said in a statement. “We’re giving them permission to feel like winners, with Burger King as a small reward that makes their day a bit better. And let’s face it, the song is irresistible, whether or not you remember the old jingle—we’re hoping it’ll be the earworm you can’t shake off.”

In addition to marketing firepower, Burger King is spending $50 million toward a 3,000-unit refresh program, $200 million toward remodeling, and $30 million toward its digital business. The menu will invest more in premium branding. Within this change, the chain quietly switched out its Ch'King Sandwich for the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich to promote a simplified menu and improved operations.