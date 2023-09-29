For Burger King, a Reset, then a Revival

Burger King identified three beneficiaries to speak to—guests first; then team members; and next, franchisees. “I did not mention the brand because, if you take care of those three stakeholders, then the brand will take care of itself and the brand will thrive,” Curtis says.
The final element was critical, he says—all of it couldn’t be architected by Burger King corporate. Franchisees were in the field employing team members. “They’ve got to inject belief and passion and energy into the restaurant team,” Curtis says. “So the plan that we built was built by us and franchisees equally.”
An early component was “Royal Roundtables, which Burger King hosted dozens of in early 2023. Restaurant managers and franchisees across the U.S. gathered to voice thoughts and learn about how to proceed.
“Once again, having been a franchisee for 20 years … I know how important it is that team members are passionate about serving guests,” Curtis says. “If they’re not passionate about serving guests than you can run all the strategy you want, it won’t make a difference and it won’t matter, and I knew that we had to get that energy down to the restaurant level.”
Burger King ended up hosting Roundtables in 43 cities. Operators invited all 7,000 general managers to attend and 8,000 ended up in the crowd. Curtis says it sent a clear signal: for all of Burger King’s challenges in recent years, there was bottled-up energy.
The brand put a picture of a Whopper on screen and attendees erupted, banging thunder sticks like a sporting event.
“They fed off of each other’s energy, because I also know, I started before I was a franchisee, I was actually a restaurant manager, and you’re very much enclosed in your own four walls and you work with your own people,” Curtis says. “But you don’t have the sense that there’s other people out there who are struggling, striving, and trying to do the same things you do. When you put them all in a room together, they go, ‘wow, I’m struggling with that, too, here’s my solution, what’s your solution.’ Really, it’s probably one of the pinnacle moments that we had this year.”
This enthusiasm, however, had to flow from the outside in as well. As Burger King’s hold on the No. 2 burger spot (behind McDonald’s) slid in recent years, its voice declined in tandem. Generally, if sales stagnate and the price of media goes up, share of voice drops. And that’s what was happening at Burger King.
It developed a $120 million Fuel the Flame advertising initiative intended to unfurl from Q4 2022 to Q4 2024. Another $30 million was set for Fuel the Flame’s digital growth (2022 to 2024) for advertising and other services. If, through that investment and other upgrades, franchisee EBITDA improves to $1750,000 by 2024, they’ll kick in for the next two years, there’s a threshold, and they’ll kick in for the next two years after that.
But to put it plainly, Burger King had to turn up the volume.
“Celebrating and reigniting America’s love affair with the Whopper” was a central theme to the brand positioning. Doyle grabbed headlines in February when he began listing McDonald’s strengths on an introductory call with investors. “They’ve done a great job of reimaging their units. Their units look terrific today. I think their loyalty program has been working very well for them. There is a lot that has gone right over there,” he said.
And then Doyle added, “they do not sell the Whopper.”
He even suggested The Whopper “may actually be a better brand than Burger King.”
Curtis, naturally admitting bias, called it “the best hamburger in the business.”