For Burger King, a Reset, then a Revival

In reality, Patrick Doyle’s influence on Burger King began well before his arrival as executive chair last November. It started in mid-May 2021 when Tom Curtis joined after 35 years at Domino’s. Curtis, who started as a store manager, became a franchisee, and eventually served as EVP of corporate operations and U.S. operations and support, had a clear view of Doyle’s blueprint at the pizza giant. Over a decade, Doyle led with franchisee health, culture, candid marketing, and tech progress to pull Domino’s from spiral to the No. 1 spot in the sector.

Speaking at the QSR Evolution Conference, Curtis says what originally attracted him to the corporate arm of Domino’s was the brand’s dedication to the franchise P&L and operator profitability. “When I say [Doyle] got here before he got here, I brought that with me from Domino’s,” Curtis says. “Because I saw the power. If you can get the franchisees making more money, they’ll put it back into the restaurants. These guys and girls who have been in the business for 30 or 40 years, ketchup in the veins, they love the brand. And if they have any opportunity, they’ll invest back into it.”

The simple truth, though, was when Curtis onboarded—and the same of Doyle—Burger King operators by and large didn’t have that kind of cash flow. “If we can get [that] going, we’ll turn this brand around,” Curtis says.

In the past year or so, Burger King hasn’t been shy about what’s ahead. The “Reclaim the Flame” is a $400 million outline scheduled to unroll across 2023 and 2024. In Q2, the company spent roughly $12 million of $150 million earmarked for advertising and digital goals. Burger King also deployed $9 million of $50 million intended for restaurant refreshes, including better equipment like toasters and broilers.

Participating franchisees are matching Burger King’s spend dollar-for-dollar in this deal. The third component—$200 million toward remodels—is underway as well. North of 75 percent of U.S. restaurants have committed to full remodels or scrape and rebuilds.

Overall, the brand spent $12 million in the quarter against its "Fuel the Flame" investment, including $10 million for advertising, and $11 million for "Royal Reset." As of June 30, RBI funded $32 million for Fuel the Flame and $35 million on Royal Reset.

But let’s take it back further.

Curtis initially joined as COO. Four months later, he found himself sitting in the president’s chair. One thing Curtis knew on day one, he says, was Burger King needed to have a better culture around operations. “That needed to be what people woke up and thought about first and foremost every day,” he says.

So roughly two and half years ago, before Reclaim the Flame and all the plans that would follow, Curtis says initiatives started with rallying the organization. “We got everyone together, even the CMO, and every function of the organization, and we all agreed that hey, the guest experience is what counts,” he recalls.

Being a former franchisee (he was an operator longer than he’s been in corporate), Curtis was always drawn to an ops-centric style. Yet Burger King had to build a more visible plan as worked to improve day-to-day execution behind the scenes. And it came across four buckets: operations, marketing, great restaurant assets, and great franchisees.

“And frankly,” Curtis says, “Burger King needed all of those things, which was one of those points that excited me about coming here.”