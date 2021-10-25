Burger King Shifts View on Value and Promotional Discounts

In early August, Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International, unveiled a multifaceted plan for the burger giant to get back on track.

The strategy involves placing more focus on priorities that produce the biggest impact, and moving quickly on it. This includes driving innovation in the core menu and accelerating daypart extensions, working with franchisees to improve operational execution, committing to a fully integrated digital experience, reimaging the portfolio to improve guest experience and ROI for operators, and translating the chain’s advertising creativity into better brand loyalty.

Third-quarter results indicate that plan is off to a rather sluggish start. Burger King’s U.S. same-store sales dropped 1.7 percent year-over-year, and decreased 2.8 percent on a two-year basis.

Cil said the decline was primarily driven by two factors—the first being underperformance of value offerings. Q3’s “Buy One, Get One for $1” and “2 for $6” promotions fell short of 2020’s “2 for $5” deal by a "considerable" amount. Cil also pointed to the impact of core discount offerings from competitors.

The second factor was the intentional decision to reduce investment in paper coupons, which Burger King has historically over-indexed relative to its peers.

The CEO noted that two of the chain’s biggest campaigns during the quarter, the Ch’King sandwich and Real Meals, were unable to offset the headwinds.

“We're keenly aware of this gap and are actively building an actionable long-term plan to address,” Cil said during RBI’s Q3 earnings call.

In terms of Burger King’s value proposition, Cil said the chain has spent years spreading itself thin across too many messages with mixed results. He added that the chain has had three times as many value constructs in the market as its lead competitors, which diluted marketing firepower, added to operational complexity, and confused consumers.

To resolve this, the brand will focus on “fewer, more impactful” value platforms and promotions and invest in data analytics to provide a clearer view of the media weight required to drive traffic.

As for cutting back on paper coupons, Cil said they’ve traditionally been an important channel, but their effectiveness has decreased over the years, especially with younger, tech-savvy consumers. Cil knows reduction will impact results in the near-term, but he also believes it’s the right decision as Burger King looks to build long-term sales through digital platforms that allow for tailored offerings and higher returns.

That’s exactly what Royal Perks, Burger King’s new loyalty program, is designed to do—build a stronger base of younger customers with engagement and personalized digital offers.

“As it relates to the impact, we haven't kind of communicated the details of that, but we believe we'll be able to shift very quickly with the growing Royal Perks platform that we have, and some of our digital offers that are available,” Cil said. “We believe we'll be able to shift to a much more accretive digital coupon and digital engagement program over time.”

Nearly 80 percent of registered digital guests have converted to the new loyalty program, further validating the chain’s plan to integrate loyalty offers into outdoor digital menu boards.

More than 50 percent of North America drive-thrus are equipped with an outdoor digital menu board, and Cil expects to reach 75 percent by the end of 2021 and near 100 percent by mid-2022.

“With nearly 80 percent of Burger King sales coming from drive-thru, we believe this important initiative will drive significant long-term benefits for the overall business,” the CEO noted.