Burger King's Multi-Year Turnaround is Underway

In early August, Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil made it clear that he wasn’t satisfied with Burger King’s recent performance.

A few weeks later, Tom Curtis, the burger chain’s COO, was promoted to president of U.S. and Canada and charged with leading a turnaround for one of the country’s most recognizable fast-food brands.

In the past six months, Curtis—who spent two decades as a franchisee for Domino’s—has traveled throughout the U.S. meeting with franchisees and cementing a multi-year plan to “reclaim the flame” at Burger King.

“I think that where we have the most opportunity is really redefining or defining who we are—having a relevant and distinct voice,” Curtis said during RBI’s Q4 and full-year earnings call. “ … We're excited to work on that brand positioning and defining our brand essence going forward. I think we'll be focusing on our core, on the Whopper, flame grilling, ‘Having it Your Way.’ Those are really the things that made us great and the things that will make us great going forward.”

There’s plenty of room for improvement, given recent results. Domestic same-store sales increased 1.8 percent in Q4 year-over-year, but declined 1.1 percent on a two-year basis. For the full year, comps grew 4.7 percent, but dropped 0.9 percent on a two-year stack.

The chain came out of 2020 with strong franchisee profitability, but saw decreases in 2021 due to rising costs. There were positive signs late in the year, with Q4 profitability basically flat in comparison to Q3, both nominally and as a percentage of sales.

The first tenet of Burger King’s multi-year strategy is improved operations, which Curtis believes is a crucial unlock for driving comparable sales.

The industry veteran sees ample opportunity when comparing top and lower tier operators across multiple metrics, such as hours of operation, staffing, speed of service, and average complaint ratios. In terms of 2021 comp sales, the top quartile outperformed the bottom quartile by more than 400 basis points.

To close this gap, Burger King rolled out its first wave of menu simplification in Q4. This initial stage, occurring at the end of December, had no material impact on same-store sales. The chain is also streamlining product builds across the menu and simplifying menu boards to make production and ordering easier for employees and customers.

“These measures and the renewed focus on operations are welcomed by franchisees and starting to drive progress in several key operational metrics, including order accuracy and overall satisfaction,” Curtis said.

Additionally, the Burger King president visualizes room for more digital innovation, such as fewer clicks to complete an order and implementation of a consistent pickup experience.

This effort involves the continued rollout of outdoor digital menu boards at the drive-thru, a channel that mixes more than 70 percent. The brand is on pace to equip 100 percent of U.S. and Canada restaurants with these digital menu boards by mid-2022. As Burger King expands its Royal Perks rewards program—launched in 2021—the plan is to integrate loyalty into the digital drive-thru experience.

As for the menu, Curtis said Burger King is leaning into its “iconic brand equity and assets,” like the Whopper. This means new extensions and innovations around the burger, some of which have already proven successful in international markets.

“The Whopper is a multi-billion-dollar brand, and we need to treat it as such,” Curtis said. “ … While we always strive to provide excellent value for money on a full-menu basis, going forward, we will be purposeful and targeted when we choose to promote this iconic asset.”