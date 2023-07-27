Chick-fil-A is Building a Four-Lane Drive-Thru for 75 Cars

In some of Chick-fil-A’s markets, digital orders comprise more than half of sales, Khalilah Cooper, the brand’s executive director of restaurant design, said. And it’s only growing. “So we know,” she said in a statement, “our customers have an appetite for convenience.”

In recent years, Chick-fil-A addressed this tide through mobile ordering via its app and dedicated “Mobile Thru” lanes where customers who order ahead can roll through their own queue. But now, the movement is taking on more physical changes as Chick-fil-A prepares to launch two fresh restaurant concepts in 2024. The first is an elevated drive-thru set for the brand’s homebase of Atlanta. The unit will provide multiple options: order ahead in the Chick-fil-A app and pickup using those dedicated Mobile Thru lanes; and the ability for customers to place orders with employees in traditional drive-thru lanes.

The elevated store boasts twice as much kitchen capacity and a sophisticated “food transport system,” the company said. There are four lanes that hold up to 75 cars and can “level up the experience for all guests, no matter which ordering they choose.”

“Understanding this desire for convenience, the locations for these tests were intentionally selected with the customers in mind, giving them more control over their desired experience and cutting down wait-time, while continuing to provide genuine hospitality and care to every guest,” Cooper said.