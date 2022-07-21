Domino's Evaluating 'All Options' as Delivery Woes Continue

Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner and his predecessor Ritch Allison knew in April that Q2 would be challenging, and much to the company’s displeasure, both were accurate in their assessment.

The labor market, particularly delivery drivers, continues to present difficulties, commodity inflation is growing above expectations (13-15 percent projected for 2022, up from 10-12 percent), and the brand is lapping sales spikes fueled by COVID and stimulus checks.

Weiner and his team believe many of the answers to the ongoing labor shortage are already within the system. Domino’s knows one of the key asks from delivery drivers is flexibility and that it's more important than compensation in many cases, Weiner said. That includes the ability to work shorter shifts, fewer hours per week, and signing up for shifts with short lead time.

The question before Domino’s is whether it can return to fully meeting demand using its current delivery model.

“Until we’ve fully answered this question, all options will remain on the table,” Weiner said.

The CEO didn’t specify what “all options” meant, but past conversations indicate third-party delivery partnerships could potentially be in the mix if staff shortages aren’t resolved in due time. When asked directly about aggregators in April, Weiner replied with “nothing is off the table, but I have a lot of faith in the Domino’s system.” As third-party delivery providers have risen in popularity in recent years, Domino’s has shied away, a completely opposite strategy from chains like Papa Johns, which believes partners like DoorDash and Grubhub give incremental value and lighten labor pressures.

“We are a work-in-progress brand, and we are never going to be satisfied with our ability to fulfill capacity until we can fill every single order that is coming our way,” Weiner said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. “In that case, we will never be in the final three innings [of addressing challenges] as far as I’m concerned because we can always get better. Our first priority is to fulfill this stuff internally. We have a lot of stores that are doing that, a lot of franchisees that are doing that. We are 100 percent committed to getting this done ourselves, and we’re seeing improvements. But until we get where we need to be, we will continue to explore all options.”