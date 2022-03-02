Domino's Evolves Longstanding Value Platform

In October, CEO Ritch Allison said Domino’s is forever married to value, but not necessarily individual price points.

With food costs rising 8–10 percent this year and labor pressures remaining in play, the brand decided it’s time for a divorce—when it comes to the pricing of a longtime value deal, at least.

The national $5.99 Mix and Match promotion, introduced December 2009, will increase to $6.99 for delivery orders to offset the growing costs of those transactions. It will remain $5.99 for carryout orders. As part of the switch, Domino’s is adding 32-piece Parmesan Bread Bites, six-piece boneless wings, and three-piece chocolate lava cake to the list of options.

“We believe $6.99 is still a great relative value for our delivery customers, offering variety, great taste, and a competitive price, while also reflecting the increased costs inherent in a delivery order,” Allison said Tuesday during the chain’s Q4 and 2021 earnings call. “This approach can allow our franchisees to achieve balanced growth across ticket and orders, which is key to driving profitable, long-term growth for their businesses.”

The reason for the change is twofold. For one, the move helps mitigate food and labor headwinds, and two, it nudges customers toward the digital carryout channel, which is Domino’s most profitable transaction.

Online orders are much less labor intensive than phone calls and come with a 25 percent higher average ticket. Additionally, with online transactions, the brand gathers valuable customer information and the ability to leverage engaging, one-to-one marketing.

Domino’s also switched its $7.99 weeklong carryout deal to online only and decreased its boneless wing offering from 10 to eight—all in an effort to cut costs and boost margins.

And to make the online carryout channel even more enticing, the company is giving customers $3 off their next digital order. The chain’s two-minute carside delivery guarantee is yet another way of bringing guests into the digital carryout business.

Because of this push, U.S. carryout same-store sales grew nearly 10 percent in Q4 year-over-year and more than 16 percent on a two-year basis.

The carryout business opportunity is two times that of delivery, says COO and U.S. president Russell Weiner, and that’s because of the disproportionate impact of staffing drivers. Domestic delivery same-store sales declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

“When we look at the carryout and delivery businesses, carryout has remained much stronger than the more labor-constrained delivery business,” Allison said.

Domino’s was already facing what it called a “very challenging” labor market in the fall. The rise of COVID variants this winter did it no favors. Allison said Omicron was a “significant shock” to the brand from late December through January, causing numerous employees to call out sick. This lead to reduced operating hours and lower order counts.

U.S. same-store sales climbed just 1 percent in Q4, including a 1.5 percent rise for franchisees and a decline of 7.3 percent for corporate units. Domino’s attributed the difference in performance to company-run stores experiencing substantial staffing issues and implementing more conservative price increases as compared to the franchise base.

On a two-year stack, domestic comps rose 12.2 percent in Q4, but that’s down from the third quarter, when comps increased 15.6 percent on a two-year basis. Allison said the deceleration was caused by waning government stimulus and intensified labor challenges.

“We believe that delivery driver staffing may remain a significant challenge in the near-term,” Allison said. “As the labor market continues to evolve, we are conducting a full assessment of the driver labor market and potential additional actions to relieve the existing constraints on our business. We and our franchisees remain laser-focused on relieving the labor capacity constraints and continuing to grow the Domino's brand as we have for many consecutive years.”