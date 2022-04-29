Is Domino's Rethinking Third-Party Delivery?

Two years ago, Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said he’d have a “tough time sleeping at night” if the pizza chain ever had to use a third-party driver to fulfill an order.

The brand has kept that stance, even to the point of offering a “surprise frees” menu promotion last year as an alternative to the surprise fees commonly associated with third-party delivery aggregators.

But Domino’s faces a much different environment in 2022. Because of staffing challenges in the first quarter, store hours were reduced, phones weren’t answered, and online orders were restricted. To put things in perspective, the number of combined lost operating hours equated to the entire U.S. system being closed for six days.

The conversation around delivery has now changed, and COO and U.S. President Russell Weiner opened the door to the possibility of future third-party partnerships.

“Nothing is off the table, but I have a lot of faith in the Domino’s system,” Weiner said during the chain’s Q1 earnings call. “We have quintiles that are doing [third-party delivery]. “But like I said, our job is to fulfill the demand that customers have for us. Luckily, we don’t have a demand problem right now.”

Among the U.S.’s top pizza players, Domino’s has been the most vocal about its disdain for third-party delivery aggregators, and the only one to consistently shy away from their services.

In contrast, Papa Johns has arguably been the biggest proponent. The chain not only claims third-party delivery provides an incremental contribution to strong same-store sales and industry outperformance, but it's also seen the partnerships supplement labor pools during peak hours.

Papa Johns CEO Rob Lynch said these drivers helped stores stay open and kept them from turning off ordering mechanisms—much different from what Domino's has experienced.

One out of every three pizzas in the U.S. is delivered by Domino’s, so instead of concerns about market share, the objective is to simply elevate its top positioning, Weiner said.

“But I want to be clear first, nobody in this country delivers more pizza than Domino's Pizza,” the executive said. “So we have a lot of fantastic drivers there. I think the question is can we deliver more than more?”