How Papa Johns Plans to Follow 2021's Historic Performance

Papa Johns CEO Rob Lynch wasn't exaggerating when he called 2021 the biggest year in company history.

North America same-store sales rose 11.8 percent year-over-year in 2021, and 29.4 percent on a two-year basis. Internationally, comps soared 13 percent year-over-year, and 25.6 percent on a two-year stack.

The company hauled in $2.1 billion in revenue, up 14.1 percent over 2020, and opened a net of 250 restaurants, including 50 in North America and 200 across the world. Also, AUV in North America surpassed $1.1 million and company margins were about 20 percent, which one analyst called “the highest that we’ve seen Papa Johns do even historically.”

Operating income rose more than 85 percent to $168.2 million, and adjusted earnings per share reached an all-time high $3.51 per diluted share, a 150 percent increase year-over-year.

In September, the chain inked a franchise agreement with Sun Holdings to open 100 stores in Texas through 2029—the company’s largest domestic deal ever. A couple of months later, the brand unveiled a major brand refresh, featuring a new restaurant design, logo and brand identity, particularly the removal of the apostrophe in its name.

“I don't think there's a lot to be upset about right now at Papa Johns,” Lynch said during the chain’s Q4 and 2021 earnings call.

The challenge now facing Papa Johns is how to follow up those results, especially rolling over the best first quarter in history, when North America and international comps skyrocketed 26.2 percent and 23.2 percent year-over-year, respectively.

Lynch and his team are telling everyone that Papa Johns is going to lap 2021’s performance with sustained positive comp growth, maintained margins, and between 260 and 300 net new restaurants, which would represent 5 percent growth and be the largest development year on record.

“Papa Johns’ momentum today gives us more confidence than ever that we are positioned to consistently and sustainably deliver strong sales growth beyond 2022,” Lynch said. “Our view of our long-term unit opportunity, both domestically and internationally, continues to expand as we sign historic deals to develop within key areas of whitespace.”

The foundation of Papa Johns’ comp and development growth starts with menu innovation, including ticket add-ons and premium LTOs. The Epic Stuffed Crust, launched in December 2020, kept a high mix throughout 2021 and drove ticket and traffic in Q4. The brand also rolled out New York Style, which is a “key element of our positive outlook for Q1,” Lynch said.

The CEO noted average check is up significantly, and pricing hasn’t factored into that until recently. Most of it has been new and existing customers choosing innovation.

Lynch estimated the average pizza costs just over $10, while LTOs like Shaq-a-Roni, Epic Stuffed Crust, and New York Style are at $12-$13 nationally promoted price points—a 20-30 percent increase in cost per pizza. Additionally, innovations like Papadias and Jalapeño Popper Rolls have been additive to check as opposed to customers buying just those items.

“Papa Johns' ticket growth over the past couple of years has predominantly come through new premium products and add-ons that have allowed customers to self-select into our higher-priced innovation,” Lynch said. “This gives us more room today to manage and offset external cost pressures through pricing actions, while continuing to deliver quality and value to our customers. Also, since our value proposition is focused on delivering premium value, not around specific low price points, we have more flexibility around our pricing.”