How Wendy's is Navigating an Inflationary Puzzle

Despite top-line gains across much of the quick-service sector in recent months, recovery has owed more to price than traffic. According to Revenue Management Solutions, transactions declined 4.3 percent in July, year-over-year, but an 11.7 percent jump in price kept net sales positive at 4.3 percent over 2021. Quick-service average price, in particular, was 11.8 percent higher as basket size declined 2.7 percent.

A study from RMS showed 50 percent of respondents had visited a limited-service restaurant at least once in the past month. And of those, more than one in three went because of a “special deal.”

So where is the market share going? Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor believes it’s a simple answer. Food at home, pre-COVID-19, represented about 82 percent of meals consumed. During the pandemic, it climbed to about 85 percent, for clear-cut reasons—customers locked down, many restaurants weren’t open, guests were unsure what was safe and what wasn’t, even when it came to packaging, preparation, and rolling down the window of their car.

Yet that number has been fairly sticky, Penegor said. Back in May 2020, Simon-Kucher & Partners, a global strategy and marketing consulting firm that works with brands like Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, and QDOBA, put the shift at about 4 percent. Going off the National Restaurant Association’s $898 billion sales projection that predated COVID, you were looking at about $50 billion out of restaurants and into consumers’ homes.

Penegor said this has resurfaced two-plus years later because diners are strapped due to inflation. “So there is a few more meals prepared at home, whether it’s bringing your lunch to the office or having breakfast at home,” Penegor said.

Overall wage rates have increased, but inflation has skyrocketed. So consumers’ net disposable income has been pinched, Penegor said. “But over time, that will shift and that consumer that will have more disposable income will be right in the wheelhouse of continuing to drive [quick-service restaurants] and driving Wendy’s business, which will drive traffic into the future,” he said.

Like category peers, Wendy’s strong check growth has fueled performance. The brand’s U.S. same-store sales climbed 2.3 percent in Q2 against last year’s lap of 16.1 percent. Global comps increased 3.7 percent over 17.4 percent, which marked the third straight period of double-digit two-year growth. Wendy’s accelerated versus the prior quarter on a one- and two-year basis—results that translated into a nearly 300-basis-point sequential expansion in company-operated restaurant margins, despite the inflationary landscape. On the latter for Wendy’s, commodity inflation in Q2 was about 19 percent and labor inflation 12 percent.

Wendy’s hit its 12th consecutive quarter of gaining or maintaining dollar share within the quick-serve burger category. It got there through marketing and price lifts, Penegor said. The chain expects to take an additional 2 percent of price in Q3, which would put it slightly below 10 percent for the year as the back half of the calendar arrives. CFO Gunther Plosch said guest pushback thus far has been immaterial. Wendy’s held traffic share for consumers making less than $75,000, he said, and the brand is seeing roughly 80 percent flow-through on pricing.

“We are starting from a position of strength,” Penegor added. “We continue to see strong check growth. It has been offset a little bit by a decline in customer counts in Q2. And we have seen a little bit of a decrease in mix driven by a reduction in items per transaction. That’s really due to a decrease in party size and fewer attachments along the way. But when you look at our year-to-go calendar … we have got some really good innovation.”

Dining room mix has climbed to 21 percent as well.

Wendy’s recently relaunched its $5 Biggie Bag in an effort to provide further value, yet also offer a trade-up option from other deals, such as the 4 for $4. The brand paired the return of its Summer Salad with the Strawberry Frosty. Penegor said it drove year-over-year customer count growth as Wendy’s exited the period.

Where the brand heads next will reflect the consumer, he added. The brand’s high-low strategy is “hanging in there quite nicely.” News on the high end to bring consumers in, value as an entry point for those who seek it.

“The piece that we are all watching is we have seen some declines in frequency in the category, but beyond that, we are really confident that we got a lot of loyalty to our brand. And when the consumer gets healthier, we will drive the business hard going forward,” Penegor said.

“Those give us confidence that we have a menu construct that can connect to that consumer and we can continue to build on that momentum,” he added of the recent innovations. “And we also are seeing an improving labor market. So we do continue to see staffing improve. We see 90-day turnover levels improving. We see turnover rates coming down. All of those things will allow us to drive more throughput as we’re focused on speed in our restaurants to make sure that we can serve more customers in this environment to continue to drive more traffic from an operational expectation experience with better service times at the restaurant.”