Jack in the Box Digs Deep into the True Meaning of Value

Jack in the Box’s pricing team has done much work researching value and identifying customer sensitivity, CEO Darin Harris said. Those efforts told the burger brand that value can mean a lot of things, to a lot of people.

“Is it in the promo offer, is it in pricing?” Harris rhetorically asked during the chain’s Q3 earnings call. “Do we package it in combos, family packs, a la carte? how are we communicating? Is it through a different channel, whether it's digital app and dine-in? And then we also get a segment by guest or income level. So there's a lot of different ways for us to approach this and we've done a lot of work and research with pricing and understanding how do we get better at communicating to our consumer.”

There are multiple levers to pull, starting with the menu.

For instance, Jack partnered with its new ad agency, TBWA\Chiat\Day, and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to highlight the return of French Toast Sticks after a 10-year absence. The product is coming back with more variety, including three or six pieces, and as part of the Jumbo Breakfast Platter, starting at $2. Harris called it an effective way to increase average check while offering more food at good value. He described the strategy as “attacking the breakfast daypart."

Core premium items, driven by the Cluck Chicken Sandwich, Ultimate Cheeseburger, and Sourdough Jack, and value products, fueled by the Chicken Sandwich and Tiny Tacos, contributed positively to Q3 sales. Jack is also looking to build its evening daypart—which has seen improvements in staffing—with its value-based late-night munching meals, a platform that had room for additional pricing. And the brand continues to incorporate what Harris called a “hook and build” strategy, which means sustainably building average check through snack add-ons as opposed to just taking price.

Value of convenience is playing a bigger factor, as well. Digital sales lifted more than 30 percent year-over-year. The Jack Pack Rewards program now has more than 2 million members after the chain rolled out the program to drive-thru and in-store customers in the third quarter. In Q4, Jack will add mobile web ordering to attract even more e-commerce guests.

At the same time, Jack is learning from new sister concept Del Taco, which it acquired for $585 million earlier this year. The fast casual’s company-operated footprint took roughly 11 percent pricing in Q3, but was still able to penetrate the value consumer with the 20 under $2 menu and the quick combo meal platform. Del Taco’s same-store sales rose 3.5 percent in the quarter, including a 2.3 percent rise at corporate units and 4.8 percent growth for franchises. The company outperformed the industry 11 out of 12 weeks, Jack said. Average check rose due to pricing, despite modest transaction declines.

“Since we've acquired Del Taco, mostly what we've been impressed with is the management team that we have in place and the people within the Del Taco business,” Harris said. “It's definitely a tight-knit family that's clear on how they execute and how they go to business and work every day, and a very similar mindset to Jack, which is when a challenge put in front of them, it's accepted and they get excited about how we're going to solve the problem and make this business work. And so I've been really encouraged by the team.”