Jack in the Box Turns to Robots for Frying and Drink-Making

Jack in the Box will become the next major restaurant chain to test robotics in the back of house as industrywide labor shortages continue to hamper the sector.

The burger chain will use Miso Robotics' fry-cooking robot Flippy 2, which was unveiled in November. The machine features an AutoBin system that can independently fry essentially any type of food. Once the product is in the bin, Flippy 2 uses AI to identify the food, pick it up, cook it in the correct fry basket, and place it into the hot-holding area. Miso estimates the robot increases throughput by 30 percent, or roughly 60 baskets per hour.

Flippy 2 is an improvement upon Flippy, an iteration tested by White Castle starting in September 2020. The new version performs more than twice as many food preparation tasks and takes up less space, including 56 percent reduced aisle intrusion, 13 percent height reduction, and less overall cleanable surfaces, according to Miso.

Jack will also pilot Sippy, a POS-integrated robot that automatically dispenses beverages and seals cups.

“This collaboration with Miso Robotics is a stepping stone for our back-of-house restaurant operations. We are confident that this technology will be a good fit to support our growing business needs with intentions of having a positive impact on our operations while promoting safety and comfort to our team members,” Jack COO Tony Darden said in a statement. “We are looking forward to testing Flippy 2 as our new hire at our San Diego location.”