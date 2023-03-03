Jack in the Box’s Development Reaches ‘Turning Point’

Jack in the Box is reaching a “turning point” in its efforts to add new locations and expand its footprint, according to CEO Darrin Harris. The brand in early March inked two deals to enter Arkansas, where it’s never been before, and Florida, where it hasn’t had a presence in over three decades.

Those deals came on the heels of four development agreements that were signed in Q1, which will see the burger chain further develop its existing St. Louis, Hawaii, and Nashville markets. The recent agreements brought three new operators into the system. They are among the brand’s first new franchisees in over a decade.

“Starting essentially from scratch, we have built our new restaurant pipeline by accelerating existing and new development commitments, and approving more sites over the past year than we did in the prior three years,” Harris said during the company’s Q1 earnings call, noting that it currently has 72 agreements for more than 300 restaurants.

Harris said the St. Louis agreement is notable because that market saw 17 franchise restaurants close last year. Despite being down in unit count, the remaining 47 stores delivered a 10.1 percent increase in Q1 sales. Comps were up 25.5 percent and transactions were up 9.8 percent in the quarter.

“The bottom line is our market optimization strategy is working here,” Harris said. “The franchise business is healthier, and now we have a commitment to build new restaurants in the area.”

Jack in the Box netted five new restaurants in Q1 with six franchise openings and one company-owned closure. Harris said the momentum will continue in the year ahead. He expects the company will return to positive net new unit growth in 2023 for the first time since 2019.

READ MORE:

QSR’s Transformational Brand of 2022: The Rebirth of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Racks Up Growth Milestones

Before it started bringing new operators into the fold, Jack in the Box focused on giving its existing base of franchisees an opportunity to grow. As a result, 65-70 percent of the system has signed up for growth within existing markets.

“We feel good about where we are in the process,” Harris said. “We believe there’s more to come by the next quarter, and this is an indication of what’s in front of us.”

A new flexible restaurant prototype is sparking interest from franchisees. The brand’s first drive-thru-only location opened in Tulsa late last year and is outperforming expectations with approximately $50,000 in weekly sales. Harris said 20 percent of those sales are coming through digital channels, compared to 10 percent systemwide, and the new prototype costs up to 20 percent less to build than traditional restaurants.

A reimaging program for the burger chain also is garnering interest from franchisees. There currently are 589 restaurants submitted by franchise owners to participate, 47 of which are now in the design and permitting stage. A dozen company-operated restaurants have been approved for the new image, three of which are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Stores that have been remodeled over the past two years are benefiting from a 14 percent sales lift, which is 8 percent higher than non-remodel control locations during that same timeframe.

“We believe that remodeling will continue to build and have even more impact as consumer traffic and commute patterns return to more pre-COVID norms,” Harris said.