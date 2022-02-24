Jack in the Box's Growth Runway is Breaking Records

Darin Harris joined Jack in the Box as CEO almost two years ago, with intentions of immediately changing the scope of franchise expansion.

Not even six months into his tenure, the fast-food chain and its National Jack in the Box Franchisee Association resolved a lawsuit stemming from 2018. Flexible, lower-cost prototypes and conversion opportunities were placed on the table, and massive expectations were laid out, including 4 percent annual growth by 2025, a presence in 40 states by 2030, and more than 6,000 restaurants nationwide in new and existing markets.

The brand is making headway toward those goals.

During its fiscal 2021 (September 2020 to October 2021), Jack signed 23 development agreements to build 111 stores in the next several years, including growth in existing markets like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston, and new markets like Salt Lake City and Louisville.

The growth accelerated even further in Q1 2022, when the company completed 26 development agreements for 98 restaurants, nearly reaching its total for all of fiscal 2021. Combined, Jack has 50 deals and commitments for 201 stores—the highest level of unit growth commitments in company history.

Those restaurants should open across a period of three to four years, according to Harris. He doesn’t expect the process to turn into a “unit growth story” until 2023.

“It’s all happening as we’ve expected,” Harris said during Jack’s Q1 earnings call. “The pace is picking up from a development activity standpoint and this is just with our existing base. We’re still out talking to new franchisees, as well, and increasing that pipeline.”

Those openings are based on the future. Right now, Jack is in the throes of optimizing its footprint. The chain shut down a net of 10 stores in Q1, bringing its unit count to 2,208 restaurants (165 company-owned and 2,043 franchised). Year-over-year, it’s a net decline of 29 stores.

Six of the 12 gross closures in Q1 were related to a Jack franchisee near St. Louis that declared bankruptcy in early 2021.

“As it relates to closures, we’ve mentioned this before, but we’re continuing to do the tough work around optimizing our portfolio and preparing for growth,” Harris said. “The store closures that we had in this quarter, we knew were coming. We budgeted it. … Most of these were things that we anticipated and prepared for and we will continue to optimize the portfolio throughout this year as we focus on moving to that 4 percent growth rate by 2025."

Harris noted Jack has worked hand-in-hand with franchisees, leveraging data to map every market and drive sites into the pipeline. But like most of the industry, the biggest challenge is obtaining equipment, such as HVAC systems. To offset these pressures, Jack has used its balance sheet to pre-order many items in preparation of upcoming growth.

The good news is that real estate is readily available to meet franchisee demand.

“At this point as far as sites, we’re still seeing an increased level of sites being submitted into our real estate pipeline,” Harris said. “So we have not seen the lack of drive-thru sites or that concern hamper our development. We’ve seen plenty of sites coming into the pipeline, all having drive-thru ability.”

Jack backed up its growth aspirations with same-store sales growth of 13.7 percent on a two-year basis in the first quarter, including 14.4 percent for franchisees and 7.2 percent for company-owned units. The comp growth was mostly fueled by price increases, in addition to an add-on menu strategy.

The brand is also coming off a record-setting year of store-level economics, most notably a 20 percent increase in store-level EBITDA.