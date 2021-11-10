Krispy Kreme Aims for Top Status in Sweets Segment

Krispy Kreme is determined to become the most-loved sweet treat brand in the world, CEO Michael Tattersfield said.

He recognizes that’s a bold statement. But he also knows the reality—the doughnut chain is well on its way toward getting there.

Unlocking another milestone this quarter, Krispy Kreme became the No. 1 brand in the sweets and chocolates category in the U.S., Australia, and the U.K, according to the chain’s annual global brand tracking study conducted by Service Management Group. The brand is also No. 2 in Mexico, Korea, and several other countries, trailing global chocolate brands. The CEO said “brand love” rose more than 50 percent, year-over-year.

For Tattersfield and the rest of Krispy Kreme leadership, the results showcase success of the company's hub-and-spoke model in which doughnuts are prepared fresh daily in production hubs and then transported to thousands of points of access, otherwise known as spokes, across the world.

“I truly believe it’s about our focus on fresh donuts via our omni-channel strategy that effectively and efficiently serves customers with premium and innovative brand initiatives across the globe,” Tattersfield said during the brand’s Q3 earnings call. “We compete in the $650 billion global sweet treat broad category against some of the best-known brands across channels. Our focus on fresh doughnuts and shared dozen occasions is clearly resonating with our customers.”

READ MORE: Krispy Kreme Takes a Fresh Approach to Growth

Quantitative data reveals the same story. The chain earned $343 million in net revenue in Q3, an 18 percent increase, year-over-year and a 46.2 percent rise against 2019. Excluding the now fully exited legacy wholesale business, organic growth was 14 percent year-over-year and 22 percent on a two-year stack. Including the exited business, organic growth was 6 percent year-over-year and 14 percent on a two-year basis.

The momentum comes as the chain returned for its second stint on the stock market in July and raised $500 million in its IPO.

Krispy Kreme attributed growth to the performance and expansion of its hub-and-spoke setup. Systemwide, the doughnut chain now has 10,041 global points of access, which are all locations where fresh doughnuts or cookies can be bought, including hot light theater shops, fresh shops, carts and food trucks, delivered fresh daily doors (i.e. grocers), and Insomnia Cookies locations. That represents growth of 46.3 percent year-over-year.

The 10,000-plus figure breaks down to 5,721 points of access in the U.S. and Canada (238 hot light theater shops, 57 fresh shops, 206 Insomnia Cookies stores, and 5,220 delivered fresh daily doors) and 2,809 points of access internationally (113 hot light theater shops, 761 fresh shops, 30 carts/food trucks/other, and 607 delivered fresh daily doors).

“In the quarter, we continue to clearly demonstrate that our fundamental business is strong,” Tattersfield said. “Our hubs and spokes, supported by a world-class omni-channel strategy and e-commerce capabilities, are the core of our fresh doughnuts business. And every day these assets help us to deliver millions of doughnuts to people around the world.”

“As we continue to build our momentum globally, we also see opportunities to bring Krispy Kreme to more households through the expansion of our global footprint, which is where we will continue to invest while we maintain focus on delivering our long-term growth algorithm,” he continued.