Krispy Kreme's Transformation Fuels Unprecedented Growth

In 2021, Krispy Kreme generated results that were at or above the top-end of expectations, only further validating the chain’s operational reformation.

For the year, net revenue grew 23.4 percent to $1.38 billion, while organic revenue lifted 12.5 percent to $1.24 billion. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 14.4 percent to $47.7 million, fueled by a 290-basis-point improvement in U.S. and Canada margins.

Those stellar results were driven by the chain’s hub-and-spoke model, in which production facilities (hubs) deliver fresh doughnuts daily to numerous points of access (spokes), including retail shops, convenience stores, food carts, and more.

Previously, Krispy Kreme leveraged a wholesale business that distributed older, discounted products. Since doughnuts are now fresher, the chain has more room to price, meaning higher profit. U.S. cities that have fully implemented the change from the legacy wholesale business are seeing 300 to 400 basis points of benefit to margins.

“Our customers have told us that the most important attribute for a sweet treat purchase is freshness; in fact, it's twice as important to our customers versus just the price,” CEO Mike Tattersfield said during the chain’s Q4 and 2021 earnings call. “Krispy Kreme today utilizing its proven hub-and-spoke model is able to deliver freshness with significant scale daily across the globe.”

Krispy Kreme finished 2021 with 10,427 points of access around the world, a 25 percent increase year-over-year. The company expects to reach 50,000 in the coming years through at least 10 percent annual growth. That includes another 10,000 in the U.S. and 30,000 between international markets and the market development segment (stores in Japan and the franchise business).

READ MORE: Krispy Kreme Aims for Top Status in Sweets Segment

The growth will come primarily through delivered fresh daily doors (i.e. grocery, convenience stores) that cost only $2,000 to $10,000 per outlet and allow the company to drive economies of scale from its 411 production hubs globally.

Currently, Krispy Kreme operates in more than 30 countries, and going forward, it plans to debut in at least three new countries each year. In 2022, hubs will open in Switzerland and Chile, and more entries will be announced in the coming months.

“Overall, we see a great deal of runway for international growth and are working to expand efficiently, particularly in neighboring markets where we can both leverage existing core equity markets and franchise partnerships,” Tattersfield said. “This balanced approach will ensure quality is not compromised while opening up access to more consumers.”

The expansion will be supported by a budding digital business. Last year, 17 percent of retail sales came from e-commerce, an increase from less than 10 percent prior to the pandemic. The long-term goal is to achieve more than a 25 percent mix. Krispy Kreme earned $134 million in e-commerce revenue in 2021, growth of 15 percent compared to 2020.

In the fourth quarter, Krispy Kreme’s “Day of Dozen” special on December 12 resulted in a 50 percent increase in sales that day compared to 2020, thanks to promotional activity on its e-commerce channel.

“We benefit from the fact that the majority of our e-commerce business comes from directly through our own channels, and we continue to strengthen our capabilities,” Tattersfield said.