Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Rebrands with a Modern Vibe

What are some other activations we can expect from the brand as this all comes to life?
Weaver: You will start seeing this new look everywhere, albeit not all at once overnight. We’re starting with rebranding our digital assets, like our website and loyalty app, then moving to our uniforms and packaging, and finally to the physical restaurants themselves. Any new restaurants we or franchisees open from here on out will also feature this new look and branding. The logo is the most significant piece of this, but as we finish up work on our new store design prototype, even more of the new branding will come to life with areas in-store that will focus on the brand’s heritage and our ties to our employees and the communities that we serve.
Break down the new logo. What are we looking at?
Sokolik: One of the most significant differences between our old and new logo is that we can now break out of the constraints of the rectangle shape that defined our old look. Our new branding allows us to use different logo variations depending on the circumstance. We now have vertical and horizontal options, with or without another big change for us, adding a brand icon. Previously our branding only consisted of our restaurant name; now, we have a visual (and soon-to-become recognizable) icon that reminds people at a glance what Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is all about.
Talk about the new voice and what it signals for Lee’s direction.
Sokolik: At Lee’s, recognizing our past is integral to our brand and who we are. So, we’ll continue to celebrate our unique heritage, drawing even more attention to our founder himself, Mr. Lee Cummings, and his famous fried chicken background. But as we look at how we communicate with our guests, we’ll continue to strive to sound Enthusiastic and Passionate but not too serious. Playful, Friendly & Conversational, but not irreverent or cheesy, and Trustworthy & Confident but not too formal. We hope that consumers will recognize with our visual changes, along with this tone in brand voice, that we are making efforts to revitalize this historic brand.