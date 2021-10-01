Listen to QSR Uncut Episode 2: Is the Virtual Restaurant Bubble About to Burst?

QSR recently launched its new podcast, "QSR Uncut," which takes an unscripted look at the issues and opportunities facing the industry as it recovers from COVID-19.

In this week’s episode, editors Danny Klein and Ben Coley are joined by Joseph Szala, the managing director of Vigor, to talk about everything from virtual restaurants—are there too many?—to brand relevancy and marketing to employees amid a labor shortage to whether or not tater tots should be considered French fries (they shouldn’t). We answer reader’s questions, share some of the best fast-food deals from the week, and scroll through social media for the craziest tweets out there.

