McDonald's Boosts Sales with Bigger Orders and Higher Prices

McDonald’s is one of the biggest players in the quick-service space, but the burger giant is not above industry and consumer trends.

The chain traces much of its recent success to what many others are experiencing—average check growth and increases in menu prices. The two factors helped U.S. same-store sales grow 9.6 percent year-over year in the third quarter, and 14.6 percent on a two-year stack. The growth pace has continued into October, with comps hovering in the low double digits on a two-year basis. That range should remain throughout the rest of Q4, the company said.

Labor and commodities continue to place pressure on pricing, which has increased 6 percent year-over-year. Franchisees have experienced 10 percent wage inflation year-to-date, and company-run stores have seen more than 15 percent. Commodities are up roughly 2 percent through the first nine months, but McDonald’s expects the full-year comparison to be a 3.5 percent to 4 percent increase.

With all that said, CEO Chris Kempczinski said the brand hasn’t seen any more resistance to price increases than it’s seen historically.

“The 6 percent has been pretty well-received by customers,” he said during the brand’s Q3 earnings call. “We do certainly have a very big focus to make sure that we are balancing cost pressures and being able to cover those with making sure that our value perception by customers continue to be favorable, and we are continuing to see those surveys and scores from a value favorability perspective still positive from customers.”

As for average check growth and larger order sizes, CFO Kevin Ozan said the trend has lasted much longer than McDonald’s had anticipated. He added that much of the sales are going through drive-thru, delivery, and digital—areas where customers primarily order for larger groups.

“If you're getting delivery, you're getting it for your family or for at least a couple of people,” Ozan said. “A lot of the folks going through drive-thru are getting orders for several people.”

Ozan believes some of the growth in average check will be sticker than originally thought and that he doesn’t think it will return to pre-pandemic levels anytime in the near-term. A major reason for that is McDonald’s continued investment in those off-premises channels that breed bigger orders; in the brand’s top six markets, more than 20 percent of sales, or about $13 billion year-to-date, have come through digital channels.

A significant source of the digital explosion has been the national launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards, the brand’s first loyalty program. More than 21 million members have enrolled, and more than 15 million are active and earning rewards—a group that’s full of customers responding with better satisfaction and higher frequency compared to non-digital consumers.

In September, McDonald’s launched the program in Germany. It’s on track to roll out in Canada by the end of 2021 and to the U.K. and Australia in the first half of 2022, which will place MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the chain’s top six markets.

Kempczinski said the goal is for 40 percent of guests to be known customers. Today, that total is only 5 percent.

“You can imagine all sorts of things that you're able to learn about customers and their preferences when you're able to get more and more of your transactions where you know who the customer is, and loyalty is certainly the way that you get that customer to engage and share information with you,” he said.