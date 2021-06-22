McDonald's Loyalty Program to Launch Nationwide on July 8

In late April, U.S. leader Joe Erlinger said the goal of MyMcDonald's Rewards is focused on elevating the brand, exciting customers, and engaging crew members. In tests markets Phoenix and New England, user adoption—as measured by guests ordering through the app—increased significantly since tests started. Frequency also rose; loyalty customers were far more likely to return in the next 30 days compared to non-loyalty consumers.

The brand received “overwhelmingly” positive feedback from team members, as well. Erlinger said employees not only appreciate how the program is set up, but also the fact that they were trained using digital simulations.

“Of course as in any test, we’ve captured many leanings around training, operations, and deployment that will help us maximize the impact when we launch this nationally,” Erlinger said during the chain’s Q1 earnings call. “ … When you think about the impact this can have on the U.S. business, where 85-plus percent of the U.S. population actually comes to McDonald’s at least one time a year, if loyalty can build frequency given the base that we have of customers in the U.S., this is just a tremendous unlock for us."

McDonald's is the most recent example of major chains launching loyalty programs to create a better connection with consumers. In February, Burger King announced that it was testing Royal Perks, a rewards membership that allows customers to earn 10 points, or "crowns," for each $1 spent. While McDonald's new program excludes delivery, Burger King's version allows guests to earn and redeem on all delivery orders made via its app and website. Additionally, Burger King's sister brand Popeyes rolled out Popeyes Rewards nationwide on June 17. To celebrate the launch, the brand introduced a special “Welcome To The Popeyes Fam” Meal available exclusively for loyalty members on the Popeyes App or online only, featuring eight pieces of Popeyes signature bone-in chicken, one large side, and four biscuits.